Ohio votes to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution

Ohio voters weighed in on Issue 1, a closely watched ballot initiative that sought to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. In recent months, polls had indicated that a majority of residents would vote in favor of the amendment—a prediction that was borne out in this week’s election, when the amendment passed with over 1.7 million votes and over 55% of the vote as of 10pm Tuesday night.

Activists on both sides of the issue have looked to Ohio as a signal of how abortion will fare on the ballot in other states come next year, when several other initiatives are likely to be put to a vote. Much like the ballot measure that passed in Michigan during the midterm elections last November, Issue 1 aimed to establish a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom” for Ohio residents by proposing a constitutional amendment that would empower them to “carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.”

At the moment, abortion remains legal in the state of Ohio until 22 weeks into a pregnancy, despite a six-week ban that was originally passed in 2019 and went into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade last year. (The ban was blocked by an injunction issued by a lower court, which has since been appealed and is currently awaiting a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court.)

Back in August, Ohio voters were presented with another ballot measure—which also went by the name Issue 1—that was intended to undermine this week’s initiative, by mandating that constitutional amendments should require 60% of the vote rather than just a simple majority. But the measure failed to pass, much to the disappointment of anti-abortion advocates who had hoped Ohio might offer a model for how other states could shield themselves from attempts to get abortion on the ballot.