SAG-AFTRA president and actor Fran Drescher takes our career questionnaire

She rose to fame playing Fran Fine, the “flashy girl from Flushing,” on the CBS sitcom The Nanny, which she co-created and produced. But it’s Fran Drescher’s latest role, as president of the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, that has put her in the headlines. This year, she led members through a strike, campaigning for cost-of-living increases and guardrails around the use of AI in entertainment. As of press time, negotiations between the labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are ongoing.

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst one?

My best habit is being a person of word and deed. My worst one is that I get very emphatic, and people think I am angry [when] I’m really just being fiery and passionate.

What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

They wanted to make the nanny Italian, and I said, “No. The nanny has to be Jewish.” I was the first Jewish actor in a lead role in prime time playing an openly Jewish character since Molly Goldberg in 1948.

Is there a businessperson you admire?

Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, because he is labor-friendly. He makes everybody a partner in his company.