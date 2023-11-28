The 5 next big things in computing, chips, and foundational tech for 2023

BY Harry McCracken2 minute read

Innovation is always about a stack of technologies that add up to something new. And the farther down you go in that stack, the more you encounter fundamental breakthroughs—ones that can be critical, even if most people have no idea they’re there. Whether they involve emerging categories such as quantum computing or well-established areas like supercomputers, the projects we honor here aren’t just innovative on their own terms—they’ll also power other innovations yet to come.

Ayar Labs

For turbocharging chip I/O

As the chip industry continues to wring more performance out of the latest designs, the bottleneck of getting data in and out of processors can stand in the way of progress. Ayar’s TeraPHY “chiplets” are designed to shuttle bits back and forth at far greater speeds than permitted by conventional means. In a public demonstration last March, the company showed its technology operating at a blistering 4 terabytes per second. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

For putting the “super” in supercomputer

Operational since 2022, Frontier, designed and built by HPE, is the world’s first supercomputer capable of performing 1 billion-billion calculations per second. Developed for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the system’s many applications include designing laser-based electron accelerators, simulation jet-propulsion fluid dynamics, and analyzing COVID-19 mutations. IonQ

For pushing quantum computing forward

Among the companies developing quantum computers, IonQ stands out for its use of trapped-ion architecture, which lets its Aria system deliver highly accurate results while operating at room temperature. Among the companies it’s working with to explore the technology’s potential are Hyundai (battery chemistry research), GE (risk management), and Airbus (cargo management).

Phasecraft

For tackling the software side of quantum

Quantum computing isn’t just a radically new approach to designing computing hardware—it also requires a whole new approach to writing software. Phasecraft is developing algorithms for the kinds of massive challenges for which quantum holds such great potential, like materials modeling. And it’s working with three of the leading names in quantum systems: Google, IBM, and Rigetti. Wiliot

For creating the internet of anything and everything

The promise of the internet of things has been constrained by the cost and complexity of connecting items to the net. Wiliot’s IoT Pixels are the size of a postage stamp and require no battery. Their low cost enables an array of applications involving food products, clothing, vaccine vials, and beyond. The company is working with smart tag makers Avery Dennison and Identiv to deploy its technology at scale. The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2023. See a full list of all the winners across all categories, and read more about the methodology behind the selection process.

