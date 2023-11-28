The 4 next big things in buildings and real estate technology for 2023

The construction industry is still reeling from supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, so it’s more important than ever that contractors are able to stay on schedule and avoid mounting supply costs. Fortunately for them, there are a number of technological innovations to help with everything from keeping managers on time to promoting real estate sustainability and accessibility.

AcreTrader

For simplifying buying and selling land

It’s easier than ever to pull up information on a random house down the street. But when it comes to buying and selling plots of land, there’s still much to be desired. What should be common knowledge, like crop history and vegetation indexes, is in fact difficult to access. AcreTrader’s Acres is meant to advance the land industry by offering troves of data on an easy-to-understand map.

Buildots Technology

For keeping projects in budget and on time

Small errors in the construction industry can lead to schedule delays and budget discrepancies, putting huge amounts of stress on everyone involved. Buildots’ hard hats come mounted with 360-degree cameras to help project managers capture every detail during a site walkthrough. The captured footage is analyzed using AI models and compared against the building design plan. That data is then transformed into actionable insights that match up with the project’s design and schedule to keep things moving.

JLL

For planning and managing sustainability efforts

Corporations looking toward sustainability initiatives can get a lot of use out of JLL Technologies’ Carbon Pathfinder, which helps decision-makers decarbonize their real estate portfolio and mitigate business risk to reach pledged science-based targets. Carbon Pathfinder creates a “risk profile” using data on energy use and efficiency across the investor’s real estate portfolio. It then identifies ways to invest in decarbonization that can generate cash flow and a financial return.