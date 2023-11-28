The 4 next big things in buildings and real estate technology for 2023

The construction industry is still reeling from supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, so it’s more important than ever that contractors are able to stay on schedule and avoid mounting supply costs. Fortunately for them, there are a number of technological innovations to help with everything from keeping managers on time to promoting real estate sustainability and accessibility.
AcreTrader
For simplifying buying and selling land
It’s easier than ever to pull up information on a random house down the street. But when it comes to buying and selling plots of land, there’s still much to be desired. What should be common knowledge, like crop history and vegetation indexes, is in fact difficult to access. AcreTrader’s Acres is meant to advance the land industry by offering troves of data on an easy-to-understand map.
Buildots Technology
For keeping projects in budget and on time
Small errors in the construction industry can lead to schedule delays and budget discrepancies, putting huge amounts of stress on everyone involved. Buildots’ hard hats come mounted with 360-degree cameras to help project managers capture every detail during a site walkthrough. The captured footage is analyzed using AI models and compared against the building design plan. That data is then transformed into actionable insights that match up with the project’s design and schedule to keep things moving.
JLL
For planning and managing sustainability efforts
Corporations looking toward sustainability initiatives can get a lot of use out of JLL Technologies’ Carbon Pathfinder, which helps decision-makers decarbonize their real estate portfolio and mitigate business risk to reach pledged science-based targets. Carbon Pathfinder creates a “risk profile” using data on energy use and efficiency across the investor’s real estate portfolio. It then identifies ways to invest in decarbonization that can generate cash flow and a financial return.
Kojo
For making life easier for contractors
Kojo connects contractors in the field, offices, their vendors, and warehouse teams all on one platform to combat construction supply chain problems. The software automates price and inventory comparisons to help contractors get the best deals and see what’s in stock. It also ensures that the right materials get ordered, so fewer things end up in landfills. Automatic delivery tracking allows field-workers to know what is arriving and when, and eliminating manual data entry reduces errors that could cause delays.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2023. See a full list of all the winners across all categories and read more about the methodology behind the selection process.