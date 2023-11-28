The 4 next big things in apps for 2023

Fifteen years after the iPhone’s App Store revolution, software makers are still finding ways to push things forward. With advancements in AI and automation, apps can start speeding up menial tasks and time-wasters so users can focus on more substantive matters. These apps are showing how the future of software will save precious time and effort.

Adobe

For giving video editors an AI upgrade

“Magic eraser” features are neat enough in photos, but Adobe Premiere Pro’s ability to remove unwanted objects from video footage using only a selection box is even more transformative. It’s one of many ways Adobe is imbuing its venerable video editor with AI features, including automatic tone mapping, auto reframing for social media, and text-based video editing, which lets users rearrange footage by cutting and pasting the transcript.

Captions

For putting influencer video creation on autopilot

Beyond the realm of traditional video editors, Captions is tailoring its AI tools toward social media creators. The app can automatically generate the kind of colorful subtitles that are increasingly common on TikTok and Instagram, but it can also automatically censor expletives (complete with bleeps), dub the narrator’s voice into other languages, and even maintain eye contact with the camera.

Fiskl

For automating small business busywork

Bookkeeping is a dull fact of life for any business, but Fiskl is trying to make it less tedious for those that can’t hire their own dedicated accountants. Its finance management software uses automation to categorize bank transactions, match them with existing payments or invoices, and generate financial reports. A full-blown AI financial planner is coming later this year.