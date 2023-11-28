The 4 next big things in apps for 2023

Fifteen years after the iPhone’s App Store revolution, software makers are still finding ways to push things forward. With advancements in AI and automation, apps can start speeding up menial tasks and time-wasters so users can focus on more substantive matters. These apps are showing how the future of software will save precious time and effort.
Adobe
For giving video editors an AI upgrade
“Magic eraser” features are neat enough in photos, but Adobe Premiere Pro’s ability to remove unwanted objects from video footage using only a selection box is even more transformative. It’s one of many ways Adobe is imbuing its venerable video editor with AI features, including automatic tone mapping, auto reframing for social media, and text-based video editing, which lets users rearrange footage by cutting and pasting the transcript.
Captions
For putting influencer video creation on autopilot
Beyond the realm of traditional video editors, Captions is tailoring its AI tools toward social media creators. The app can automatically generate the kind of colorful subtitles that are increasingly common on TikTok and Instagram, but it can also automatically censor expletives (complete with bleeps), dub the narrator’s voice into other languages, and even maintain eye contact with the camera.
Fiskl
For automating small business busywork
Bookkeeping is a dull fact of life for any business, but Fiskl is trying to make it less tedious for those that can’t hire their own dedicated accountants. Its finance management software uses automation to categorize bank transactions, match them with existing payments or invoices, and generate financial reports. A full-blown AI financial planner is coming later this year.
Vetster
For bringing telehealth to your dog
Not every consultation with a veterinarian needs an in-person appointment, and sometimes it’s not even feasible. That’s where Vetster comes in, giving pet owners a marketplace of vets and vet technicians to speak with over video chat. It’s the fastest-growing telehealth platform for pets, boosted by partnerships with PetMeds and Purina.
The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2023. See a full list of all the winners across all categories and read more about the methodology behind the selection process.