Behind the scenes of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2023

For the last three years, Fast Company‘s Next Big Things in Tech awards have celebrated technological breakthroughs that are changing the way we work and live. This year’s awards recognized 119 organizations whose innovations are impacting everything from healthcare to cybersecurity to agriculture.

Arriving at that cadre of winners from a pool of 1,300 applicants requires many hours of work sifting through applications, scrutinizing projects, and deciding which achievements rank at the top. Here is a peek into how our small army of editorial staffers make it happen.

Methodology

Our team of editors and writers assessed each application based on factors such as:

Relevancy: What pressing problem does the technology solve?

What pressing problem does the technology solve? Ingenuity: How novel is the technology?

How novel is the technology? Progress and potential: In what ways has the technology already proven itself? Is it positioned for long-term viability and scalability?

In what ways has the technology already proven itself? Is it positioned for long-term viability and scalability? Impact: What kind of impact—from economic to cultural—might the technology have over the next five years?

Each winner is chosen after multiple rounds of evaluation and conversation between judges about its performance on the above criteria, a monthslong process.