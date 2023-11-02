Walmart is opening 117 upgraded stores: Here’s the full list and map of redesigned locations

Walmart on Friday is holding what the company calls a “re-grand opening” for over a hundred of its stores across 30 states. The stores taking place in the re-grand openings are locations that have just finished an aggressive remodel.

In total, 117 stores have received a facelift, which Walmart says has cost the company more than half a billion dollars. The remodeled features include:

New paint and new signs on the exterior and interior of the refreshed stores

A new checkout design based on customer input

Expanded pharmacies with private screening rooms and the location of many of the pharmacies have moved to the front of the store

New interactive corner displays

Digital touchpoints across the store allow customers to learn more info about an item

More space to make stores feel less crowded and make them easier to navigate

Announcing the new changes in a blog post, Walmart’s senior vice president of Walmart Realty, Hunter Hart, said, “Every change is thoughtful. They all ladder up to a greater goal: to meet our customers wherever they are, leveraging our stores to welcome people to a more modern, highly-connected Walmart.”

Walmart says that even more stores will get upgraded in 2024. In the meantime, a spokesperson provided to Fast Company the full list of upgraded locations that will open on Friday, November 3. We've pasted it below and into the interactive map above.