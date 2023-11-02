Walmart is opening 117 upgraded stores: Here’s the full list and map of redesigned locations

Walmart on Friday is holding what the company calls a “re-grand opening” for over a hundred of its stores across 30 states. The stores taking place in the re-grand openings are locations that have just finished an aggressive remodel.
In total, 117 stores have received a facelift, which Walmart says has cost the company more than half a billion dollars. The remodeled features include:
- New paint and new signs on the exterior and interior of the refreshed stores
- A new checkout design based on customer input
- Expanded pharmacies with private screening rooms and the location of many of the pharmacies have moved to the front of the store
- New interactive corner displays
- Digital touchpoints across the store allow customers to learn more info about an item
- More space to make stores feel less crowded and make them easier to navigate
Announcing the new changes in a blog post, Walmart’s senior vice president of Walmart Realty, Hunter Hart, said, “Every change is thoughtful. They all ladder up to a greater goal: to meet our customers wherever they are, leveraging our stores to welcome people to a more modern, highly-connected Walmart.”
Walmart says that even more stores will get upgraded in 2024. In the meantime, a spokesperson provided to Fast Company the full list of upgraded locations that will open on Friday, November 3. We've pasted it below and into the interactive map above.
- West Plains, MO
- Delmont, PA
- Mayfield, KY
- Dallas, TX
- Duncan, OK
- Pensacola, FL
- Summerville (E), SC
- De Land, FL
- Henderson, NC
- Orlando, FL
- Orangeburg, SC
- Howell, NJ
- Stafford, TX
- Oregon, OH
- Birmingham, AL
- Dallas (Ledbetter), TX
- Roseville, MI
- La Puente, CA
- Coolidge, AZ
- Baton Rouge (Burbank), LA
- Lithia Springs, GA
- Muncie, IN
- Memphis, TN
- Columbus (N), IN
- Holland, OH
- Greenwood, SC
- Choctaw, OK
- Henrico, VA
- Nashville (S), TN
- Greensburg, IN
- San Antonio, TX
- Gardendale, AL
- Arlington, TX
- Goshen, IN
- Ardmore, OK
- Lake Worth, FL
- Lafayette, IN
- Waco, TX
- Garland, TX
- Nashville, TN
- Murphy, NC
- Natchez, MS
- Orlando (Oak Ridge), FL
- Dearborn, MI
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Livingston, TX
- Wytheville, VA
- Americus, GA
- Middlesboro, KY
- Staunton, VA
- Devils Lake, ND
- Princeton, IN
- Phoenix, AZ
- Worcester, MA
- Port Arthur, TX
- Jonesboro, AR
- Gastonia (W), NC
- Washington, NC
- Clarion, PA
- Memphis (E), TN
- Denver, NC
- Chesapeake (S), VA
- Amory, MS
- Cartersville, GA
- Bloomington, MN
- Mesquite, TX
- Harvey, LA
- Nashville (Harding), TN
- Economy, PA
- Mission (Bryan), TX
- Orlando (Stable), FL
- Winter Springs, FL
- High Point, NC
- Columbus (NW), OH
- Nashville, TN
- Bay City, TX
- Jackson, MO
- Orlando (Curry.Frd. E), FL
- Clinton, IA
- Lincoln, ME
- Avon, IN
- Orlando (Turkey Lake), FL
- Crawfordsville, IN
- Desoto, TX
- Englewood, FL
- Jefferson City, TN
- Deridder, LA
- Huntsville (N), AL
- Amarillo (NW), TX
- Cape Coral, FL
- Cincinnati(Evendale), OH
- Centerville, UT
- Calera, AL
- Savoy, IL
- Locust Grove, GA
- Germantown, WI
- Millington, TN
- Shreveport, LA
- Kennett, MO
- Northport, AL
- Clayton, NC
- Lawton, OK
- Dexter, MO
- Baker, LA
- Stanton, CA
- Fort Walton Beach, FL
- Knoxville (E), TN
- Winfield, AL
- Dothan, AL
- Livonia(N), MI
- Knoxville (SE), TN
- Humble, TX
- Liberty, TX
- Weaverville, NC
- Nashville, TN
- Norton, VA
