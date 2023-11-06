Techonomics: Unleashing ROI through experiential consumer engagement

BY Pauline Oudin4 minute read

BY Pauline Oudin In marketing’s new frontier of experiential, traditional approaches won’t deliver results that out-impact the competition. The bygone mantra of “how many showed up” no longer defines a marketing campaign’s success. Where experiential activations once existed on the periphery of industry tactics, they now dominate in their ability to elevate human connection for greater ROI.

The once-immeasurable, abstract components of experiential marketing are now more quantifiable than ever thanks to technological innovation. For today’s branding executives and marketers, digital tools have become invaluable assets that shed light on public perception, strategy effectiveness, and improvement opportunities. Traditionally, campaign success was gauged by the volume of foot traffic and the number of samples distributed. Those metrics have their place, but they only pierce the surface of the insights we can now extract from branded experiences—whether they’re in person (IRL), virtual, or a blend of the two (hybrid). Experiences have become the platform on which compelling content naturally thrives. It’s not about how many samples we hand out—it’s about the resonance we create. To demonstrate value in the digital age, we must move beyond mere headcounts and embrace a more rigorous framework of nuanced KPIs that are directly informed by business objectives.

METRICS THAT MATTER Data is the difference between ordinary events and bespoke experiences that drive authentic consumer bonds. It should be actionable, proving results. But how do we determine the data we should collect? By linking long-term organizational goals to the marketing funnel. This accomplishes two things at once, powering a brand toward its high-level and campaign-specific targets simultaneously.

If a brand's overarching aim is to drive awareness and consideration for the company, then our marketing objectives would be to attract and inform. The KPIs directly connected to those initiatives? Buzz and awareness—leveraging word of mouth and viral marketing to power anticipation, discussion, and recognizability with our target audience. To determine whether or not we successfully met those objectives, my team looks beyond vanity metrics to more nuanced units of measurement like: Net Follower Growth: New followers equate to audience expansion, proof that we're turning strangers into connections. With every new admirer we attract into our digital orbit, we gain valuable insight into what a brand is doing well to garner anticipation and excitement.

Social Impressions: Tracking the number of times content from an experience was seen and re-seen is critical to driving brand awareness. While this doesn't measure the number of people who engaged with our content, it does increase visibility with our consumer base. When we're "top of mind," we can stay "tip of tongue."

Social Engagement: Emotionally compelling, resonant content is clickable; people share what they care about. With experience as the platform for campaign-worthy assets, we can generate social currency that's inherently contagious, igniting a wildfire of buzz beyond physical spaces long after an activation is complete. A sustained ripple effect post-experience generates greater discussion than traditional methods without added costs, maximizing ROI.

Physical Foot Traffic: Although it's not the only metric that matters, it still counts. Even in the age of technology, people crave real-world connections. Gauging the number of guests who attend an experience doesn't just tell us how many know about us and want to meet us where we are. It can also reveal where our consumers want us to meet them.

Passerby Impressions: The impact of an experiential activation doesn't just touch those who enter a pop-up or content playground. IRL experiences offer exposure beyond a registered guest list. The higher the number of passerby impressions, the greater a brand's magnetic pull on those who may have otherwise passed by. This framework doesn't just apply to cultivating brand awareness and buzz. It applies to every phase of the marketing funnel, achieving conversion, loyalty, and advocacy through selling, retaining, and bonding. Units of measurement should be tailored to our desired position in that funnel.

Experiential marketing is the single most effective way to create more substantial connections with consumers. And with advanced technological tools now at our disposal, it’s more manageable and measurable than ever before. The question that remains is not why we should leverage it, but when. OUR MOST POWERFUL ‘F’ WORDS We’re carving a new marketing skyline built on the cornerstone of a fundamental, symbiotic relationship: a comprehensive experiential formula that’s tied to the marketing funnel. Together, they are the Northern Star that allows marketing professionals to navigate a complex landscape with confidence and purpose.

No matter where a brand falls in the funnel, experts can implement that vital, comprehensive formula in three foundational steps: Think: Consider the creative strategies needed to achieve campaign-specific KPIs informed by business goals. What do we need to achieve, and how can we determine if we've done so? What are the creative avenues available to us to realize those benchmarks?

Scale: Assess the array of apps, platforms, and software available on the market. These digital tools can capture essential data needed to enhance KPIs. Perhaps we need social AR or Google Analytics to assess experiential elements. Or maybe QR code tracking tools are our chosen instruments to boost engagement and understand consumer behavior. We should choose what makes the most sense for a given target.

Measure: Analyze the data collected by these tools to draw inferences about future strategies and a campaign's overall success. Remember, data is only as useful as the conclusions we obtain from it. Some tech tools even have that feature built in, saving time and cutting costs. Providing impact and value across the full consumer experience is the pinnacle of this framework. Technological innovation provides a practical method of extracting once unattainable information and amplifying it, making the benefit of experiential's influence a vivid reality. The force of an experience is only as strong as the echo it leaves, impacting the hearts and minds of our audience. These brand encounters are more than events; they're canvases. Here, stories aren't just told; they're lived. We must harness the power of measurable, tech-enhanced experiences for a legacy built to last.

Pauline Oudin is CEO & Partner of Gradient, an experiential marketing agency that powers results by elevating human connections.