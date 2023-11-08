Mara Hoffman knows that there is no such thing as sustainable fashion

Mara Hoffman has become an icon of sustainable design in the fashion world. Over the past year, she’s released swimsuits made of wood pulp, a dress made from fashion waste , and knitwear that helps mitigate climate change. But she wasn’t always so eco-conscious.

She had a moment of reckoning in 2015, a decade and a half after launching her eponymous label. In January of that year, she was visiting her design director, Dana Davis, who had just given birth to her second child. While cradling Davis’s newborn son, Hoffman dissolved into tears, thinking about how her business would impact the world he was entering. At the time, many of her products were polyester, which is made from fossil fuels and sheds microplastics. There were days Hoffman didn’t want to wear her own clothes because of how they were harming the planet.

“When something comes to Mara, it comes in such a fast, furious way,” Davis says. “In that moment, she decided that we had to figure out how to do things differently at the brand, or she didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Hoffman was acutely aware that as a fashion designer who churned out thousands of garments a year, she was part of the problem. So that day, she enlisted Davis to become the brand’s new head of sustainability. And together, the two women began mapping out a strategy for how to reduce the brand’s environmental footprint.