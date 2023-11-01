Graphic warning labels helped curb smoking. Could they also work for meat?

When a smoker buys a pack of cigarettes in certain countries, they’re greeted not only with text that warns them smoking is harmful to their health, but also gruesome images of those health impacts, like blackened gums and throats damaged by cancer. And those picture warnings work: They’ve been shown to increase the likelihood that smokers will quit, and even reduce the chances that certain people will buy cigarettes.

Such warning labels have since been trialed for all sorts of health-damaging products, from sugary drinks to alcohol. Now, there’s evidence these graphic labels work when showing not only health impacts, but also environmental harms. In a study published this week in the journal Appetite, researchers at Durham University in England explain how they tested labels that warn people of the health, climate, and pandemic risks of meat, and found that all three options discouraged people from choosing meals that contained meat. [Image: courtesy Durham University] Eating too much red meat, such as burgers and steaks, has been linked with health impacts like increased risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. Eating meat is also bad for the climate, as it contributes to greenhouse gases and deforestation, when trees are cleared to make space for cattle and feed. Meat and dairy together produce nearly 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and top climate scientists have called for people to curb their meat consumption, especially when it comes to beef. The meat industry has also been tied to pandemics, in part because deforestation means more animals might come into contact with humans and thus are more likely to pass on diseases, and also because factory farming means lots of animals are crowded together in tight, small spaces, which increases the likelihood that diseases will mutate and spread. (The 2009 outbreak of swine flu, for example, occurred on a pig farm in Argentina.)

Knowing these harms associated with meat, Jack Hughes, an environmental behavioral scientist and PhD student at Durham, wondered if cigarette-style warning labels could change people’s meat consumption. He and his fellow researchers took 1,001 people—which included different ages, genders, and ethnicities to make up a nationally representative sample of the UK’s population—and split them up into four groups. Each group was presented with four meal options—like a meat burger, seafood burger, vegetarian burger, or vegan burger—and asked to choose one. That question was repeated 20 times, each with a different type of meal (like curries, pizzas, quiches, pasta dishes, and so on). But while the four groups answered the same question, they saw different things: One group just saw the images of all meal options (meat, seafood, vegetarian, and vegan), while the others saw the meals paired with either a climate warning label, a health warning label, or a pandemic warning label beneath. The climate warning label included an image of a deforested area with a factory in the background/; the health label showed someone having a heart attack; and the pandemic label depicted caged animals. All those labels reduced the meat selection by between 7% and 10%. “The literature is already there to indicate that they could have been effective,” Hughes says, but, he adds, “the extent to how effective they were in this study was a bit surprising.”

Warning labels are, of course, limited in how much information they can get across. “Simplicity was definitely important,” Hughes says. That was true especially when it came to the wording on the labels; in all instances, the labels in the study included text that warned that eating meat “contributes” to poor health, climate change, or pandemics. Though it didn’t explain all the nuances of how, it implied the connection. This is why the images were so crucial as well. The researchers actually ran a brief pilot to help select the pictures, asking people what induced the most “negative emotional arousal.” “So, which ones they felt to be the most distressing or discomforting or worrying, because that is a really important predictor of how effective a label is,” says Hughes. A previous study on using warning labels for meat that didn’t find them effective used just text, not images. (It also did fewer trials than the Durham study, which Hughes says means there was less likelihood that an effect would be found.) Next, Hughes hopes to study how other kinds of food labels could impact consumer decisions, with the emphasis on environmental impact. As for if and how these labels should actually be used, he leaves that to policymakers, but hopes his research shows how they could be one option. He notes that the UK’s Climate Change Committee recommended that people reduce their meat and dairy intake 20% by 2030 in order to meet emissions targets. These warning labels could potentially help meet that goal.