Why Mac vs. PC is about to get fun again

Until third-party experts have done their benchmarks, it may be premature to declare which company has the bragging rights to having designed the world’s leading laptop processor. Either way, the competition should be fun to watch. It might even make a decades-old question I haven’t thought about lately—Mac or PC?—more relevant than it’s been in years.

In mid-October, when I spoke with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon about the company’s new Snapdragon X Elite chip, he told me it was the fastest laptop chip in history, with better performance than “anything Apple.” But the Snapdragon X Elite isn’t due to show up in Windows machines until mid-2024. And on Monday, when Apple unveiled three new chips of its own —the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max—it called them “the most advanced chips ever built for a personal computer.” They’ll be available in new MacBook Pro models shipping next week.

Actually, one of the nice things about both Windows PCs and Macs is that we don’t think about them all that much. Neither platform exudes coolness for its own sake: They’re quietly dependable when we need them and otherwise largely out of mind. You certainly don’t hear many people fretting over being addicted to their laptop or declaring it to be a “dystopian nightmare,” which is a nice change from some of the other technologies in our lives.

Still, as someone who spent a sizable percentage of my career working for computer magazines, I’ve found the largely unchanged state of desktop PCs and laptops in recent years oddly unsettling. As Bob Dylan said—and Steve Jobs liked to remind us—those who aren’t busy being born are busy dying.

In the case of Apple, the fact that a MacBook has pretty much remained a MacBook has been a conscious long-term decision. Since 2010, the company has used the iPad as its tapestry for rethinking the future of the personal computer. As makers of Windows PCs gave their portables touchscreens and fancy hinges that allowed for tablet-style usage, the MacBook (and its operating system, MacOS) offered consistency above all else. The Touch Bar—Apple’s ill-fated attempt to give Macs touch input without giving them a touchscreen—was an exception, but it never caught on and the company is probably relieved to have just discontinued the last Mac that offered it.