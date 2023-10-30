Eye drop warning: 26 products that you should stop using immediately, says the FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers to immediately stop usage of 26 varieties of over-the-counter eye drop products. The 26 products come from several major brands and can cause eye infection and even blindness if used.

The FDA issued an updated warning on October 27 after recommending on October 25 that manufacturers recall all lots of the impacted products. The reason for the recall recommendation is that agency investigators found that the manufacturing facility the eye drops were made in was unsanitary, with tests showing positive bacterial results in “critical drug production areas” of the facility.

So far, the FDA has not received word of harm to anyone using the affected products, but the agency says that the products carry the “potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.” The impacted products are marketed under the following brands:

CVS Health

Rite Aid

Target Up&Up

Leader (Cardinal Health)

(Cardinal Health) Rugby (Cardinal Health)

(Cardinal Health) Velocity Pharma.

Here’s is the full list of the impacted products as of the time of this writing: