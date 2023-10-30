Eye drop warning: 26 products that you should stop using immediately, says the FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to consumers to immediately stop usage of 26 varieties of over-the-counter eye drop products. The 26 products come from several major brands and can cause eye infection and even blindness if used.
The FDA issued an updated warning on October 27 after recommending on October 25 that manufacturers recall all lots of the impacted products. The reason for the recall recommendation is that agency investigators found that the manufacturing facility the eye drops were made in was unsanitary, with tests showing positive bacterial results in “critical drug production areas” of the facility.
So far, the FDA has not received word of harm to anyone using the affected products, but the agency says that the products carry the “potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.” The impacted products are marketed under the following brands:
- CVS Health
- Rite Aid
- Target Up&Up
- Leader (Cardinal Health)
- Rugby (Cardinal Health)
- Velocity Pharma.
Here’s is the full list of the impacted products as of the time of this writing:
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v]
- CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v]
- CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml [Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops]
- CVS Health Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml [Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops]
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack) [Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v]
- CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) [Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v]
- CVS Health Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) [Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop ‘0.25% w/v]
- Rugby (Cardinal Health) Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml [Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops]
- Rugby (Cardinal Health) Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml [Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v]
- Leader (Cardinal Health) Dry Eye Relief 10 ml [Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops]
- Leader (Cardinal Health) Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- Leader (Cardinal Health) Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- Leader (Cardinal Health) Dry Eye Relief 15 ml [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v]
- Leader (Cardinal Health) Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml [Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops]
- Rite Aid Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- Rite Aid Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) [Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v]
- Rite Aid Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml [Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops]
- Rite Aid Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v]
- Rite Aid Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml [ Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops]
- Rite Aid Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml [Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops]
- Target Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml [Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops]
- Target Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack) [Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops]
- Target Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) [Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v]
- Velocity Pharma LLC Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack) [Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v]
The FDA says that CVS, Rite Aid, and Target are removing the products from their websites and stores. However, it warns that impacted products made by Leader, Rugby, and Velocity “may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.”
The agency says that anyone who has signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using the products should seek medical care or talk to their healthcare provider immediately. If you have any of these products in your possession, the FDA says you should properly discard them.
