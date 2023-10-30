What time is Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ Mac event? Global time zones, what to expect, how to watch

Apple will hold what is likely to be its last major product launch of 2023 later today. The event is dubbed “Scary Fast”—a nod to both the fact that the event takes place one day before Halloween and that it will likely spotlight new Macs with Apple’s next-generation Apple Silicon processors.

What’s odd about this Apple event is the time at which it starts. Most Apple events begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. But Apple has announced that its “Scary Fast” event will take place seven hours later than normal—at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. Regardless, here’s what time the “Scary Fast” event kicks off around the globe:

2:00 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time

5:00 p.m. Pacific Time

6:00 p.m. Mountain Time

7:00 p.m. Central Time

8:00 p.m. Eastern Time

12:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time on October 31, 2023

1:00 a.m. Central European Time on October 31, 2023

2:00 a.m. Eastern European Time on October 31, 2023

3:00 a.m. Moscow Standard Time on October 31, 2023

5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on October 31, 2023

8:00 a.m. China Standard Time on October 31, 2023

9:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time on October 31, 2023

11:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on October 31, 2023

1:00 p.m. New Zealand Standard Time on October 31, 2023

Here’s what we’re expecting to see Apple announce this evening:

Apple’s professional laptops are likely to be the other stars of the show. Expect to see an updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. These MacBooks should come with an M3 chip, but one that is faster than the base M3 chip that will be found in the new iMac. The most likely chips that Apple will pack inside its professional laptops are the M3 Pro and the M3 Max, which, besides being faster than the base M3 chip, are also likely to handle more advanced graphical tasks. New iPad mini: It’s unlikely we’ll see the new M3 chipset in a newly released iPad Pro, but as MacRumors points out, a Chinese regulatory filing indicates that Apple could be planning to update the iPad mini soon. If Apple does update the iPad mini today, expect it to pack a faster A16 chipset—the chip used in Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphones.

As for how you can watch the “Scary Fast” event, you have several options: