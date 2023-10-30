AI’s importance for security companies and consumers

Having recently discussed the dangers and risks of artificial intelligence (AI) in this forum, it would be remiss not to follow up with the advantages that machine learning (ML) and AI are currently providing as well.

Cyberattacks are growing in complexity and frequency, making it essential for both cybersecurity companies and home users to adopt advanced solutions. Enter AI, a game-changing technology that is transforming the way we defend against cyberthreats. As cybercriminals employ more sophisticated tactics, security companies are turning to advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence to bolster their cybersecurity defenses and stay ahead of evolving threats. Consumers should also be using AI to enhance their cybersecurity, especially in the current online security climate. With phishing attacks proving ridiculously prevalent this summer, as seen in RAV researchers’ new Summer Trends Report, shoring up home users’ cybersecurity is just as vital as that of large organizations. Use AI to harness the power of machine learning As cyberthreats grow in complexity and frequency, security companies must innovate to keep pace. The integration of machine learning and AI empowers these companies to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses, detect emerging threats, and respond more effectively.

Threat detection and prevention are perhaps the most prevalent ways that security companies are harnessing the power of AI for the greater good. ML algorithms excel at behavioral analysis, identifying patterns and anomalies, and enabling security companies to analyze vast amounts of data to detect previously unknown threats and potential attacks. ML algorithms learn from historical data and adapt to new attack vectors, so as AI models continue to develop, we assume they will improve their accuracy over time. In particular, zero-day vulnerabilities—vulnerabilities not known to the developers or software makers—are challenging to identify using traditional methods. ML algorithms can analyze code and behavior to detect and mitigate zero-day threats, minimizing this window of vulnerability. More benefits of AI-powered security systems AI-powered systems provide an automated incident response to security incidents in real time. They can isolate compromised devices, shut down unauthorized access to company networks, and prevent the spread of threats. Additionally, AI’s predictive capabilities analyze historical data to anticipate potential future threats and vulnerabilities. This proactive approach enables security companies to take preventative measures before attacks occur.

AI’s vulnerability management capabilities are also invaluable for scanning and identifying these issues in a company’s network and systems. It prioritizes vulnerabilities based on potential impact and helps companies allocate resources effectively to address the most critical problems first. To top it all off, AI-driven natural language processing (NLP) technologies can analyze vast amounts of unstructured data from sources like news articles, blogs, and social media, helping security experts stay informed about emerging threats and evolving attack techniques. Corporations and business owners should leverage ML-based antivirus systems that can protect networks, data, and employee and customer credentials, to stay ahead in the cybersecurity game.

Challenges and considerations While ML and AI bring tremendous advantages to cybersecurity (most notably, taking on large workloads at speeds beyond human capabilities), challenges still exist. Ensuring the quality of training data, avoiding bias in algorithms, and handling false negatives are critical considerations. The cybersecurity industry also faces a shortage of skilled professionals who can develop, implement, and manage ML and AI solutions effectively. It’s unknown what effect this will have on how companies leverage future AI solutions. If the lack of available workers, specifically analyst positions, leads to AI replacements, there will eventually be fewer job opportunities for skilled cyberworkers. This in spite of the vocation’s emphasis in universities today. We will find ourselves with a chicken-or-egg challenge: New talents will be discouraged from entering the industry. This could eventually backfire, with a lack of highly skilled cyberdefenders in the industry, ultimately leaving businesses vulnerable. Home users and AI cybersecurity solutions When it comes to consumers, AI is changing the way we view certain aspects of our lives. As more high-profile data breaches occur affecting customer data (e.g. the MOVEit hack, LinkedIn account hacks, and Microsoft Outlook cyberattack), even the least tech-savvy consumer is becoming aware of how a lack of online security can affect their identity protection and use of certain technologies.

One of the most important ways home users can benefit from AI is by using AI-powered antivirus and anti-malware solutions that identify and quarantine threats in real-time. These tools use machine learning to adapt to emerging threats, offering robust protection against viruses, ransomware, and other malicious software that affects personal devices. AI-driven email security can help protect consumers from phishing emails. With the advancement of AI-driven language models, threat actors can reduce some of the more telltale signs of a phishing email, like bad punctuation and grammar. AI can also enhance password security for home users by generating strong, unique passwords and flagging potential breaches. Password management tools can use AI algorithms to secure sensitive information. Network security can be improved, as AI-powered routers and firewall solutions protect home networks from unauthorized access and cyberthreats, automatically detecting and blocking suspicious network activity.

Whether you’re a cybersecurity professional or a home user, embracing AI and ML technology is a wise investment in the ongoing battle for digital security. Harnessed cleverly, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way cybersecurity companies and home users defend against the ever-evolving landscape of cyberthreats. From threat detection and predictive analytics to automated incident response and user behavior analysis, AI is playing a pivotal role in safeguarding digital environments. As cyberattacks continue to grow in sophistication, the adoption of AI-driven solutions by both companies and individuals becomes paramount to staying one step ahead of cybercriminals. Andrew Newman is CTO and cofounder of ReasonLabs.