TikTok is the career coach of choice for Gen Z. Is that really a good idea?

For Gen Z, TikTok rules when it comes to shopping, search, entertainment, news—and, yes, career advice.

A new survey of workers aged 21 to 40 by ResumeBuilder.com found that half of Gen Zers and millennials are getting career advice off the app. Two in three users surveyed say they’re very trusting or somewhat trusting of the advice they receive. The recent survey underscores how TikTok is increasingly dominating internet services of all kinds. A separate survey found that 48% of Gen Zers said they’ll do holiday shopping on the app, while another study found that 51% of Gen Z women prefer TikTok over Google for search. It’s just as popular for news and entertainment: One in six American teens watch TikTok “almost constantly,” according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey. “We’re talking about a platform that’s shaping how a whole generation is learning to perceive the world,” Abbie Richards, a TikTok researcher, recently told the Washington Post.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When it comes to career advice, TikTokers are posting about everything from the interview process to how they answer questions to how they’ve networked or written their LinkedIn profiles. The app, owned by China-based ByteDance, has also spawned or helped popularize a number of career trends including quiet quitting, "lazy girl," and "bare minimum" Mondays. Gen Zers are more likely to make decisions based on TikTok creators. About 41% of those who use TikTok have made career decisions based on information they’ve seen on the app, the survey revealed. At least 88% of people who took TikTok advice said it had a positive impact on their lives, 10% said it was neutral, and just 2% said those decisions panned out negatively. While that kind of peer-to-peer advice can create connection and a sense of community, the guidance out there is not always the best. Three in four users admitted that they “sometimes” or “frequently” encounter misleading career-related information, according to ResumeBuilder’s survey.

Canadian career coach Adrienne Tom has seen TikTokers sharing advice about putting certain words in white font on your résumé that would improve the chances of your résumé making it through “the system.” “That’s bad advice,” says Tom. Recruiters know that candidates do this and it's frowned upon. “It’s misleading and unhelpful to people who are really, truly looking for support during their job search and careers.” And although TikTok's algorithm may encourage users to share personal experiences in entertaining videos, going viral doesn’t necessarily make them experts, says Julia Toothacre, résumé and career strategist at ResumeBuilder. It’s a good idea to research people on LinkedIn and Google before taking their advice or giving money to them for an online course or similar coaching.

Says Toothacre: “If TikTok is the only place that they are providing this type of advice, then I would say they're talking about their experience and you take that for what it is—but it’s not somebody that I would hire.”