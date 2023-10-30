The FTC’s approach to antitrust enforcement is counterproductive

The message from regulators is clear: Big Tech’s excesses will no longer be tolerated. In recent months, the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have issued an unprecedented number of legal challenges to tech mergers. In addition, the FTC has sued Amazon for “illegally maintaining monopoly power,” the DOJ is pursuing Google for “monopolizing digital advertising tech,” and both have proposed changes to M&A rules that would attach vastly more onerous transactional data requirements to pricier deals.

I absolutely share the FTC’s concerns about the tech giants being too powerful, and see the need for an interventionist watchdog to curb abuses of market dominance. Two important principles are at stake. First, no company should be more powerful than a country or government. That delicate balance of power between the private and public sectors is part of what has made the Western world an economic powerhouse. Second, the laissez-faire approach has proven not to work. Left to their own devices, the tech giants have repeatedly abused their position, not least by going on shopping sprees to snap up potential rivals. This monopolistic behavior has stifled innovation, further entrenching the positions of a handful of all-powerful companies. A longstanding critic of Big Tech, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan first set out her stall in an article for Yale Law Review Journal that focused on Amazon’s alleged anti-competitive practices, arguing that “the current framework in antitrust—specifically its pegging competition to ‘consumer welfare,’ defined as short-term price effects—is unequipped to capture the architecture of market power in the modern economy.”

U.S. antitrust laws are, indeed, no longer fit for purpose in today’s universe of hyper-growth and multi-sector behemoths, and the definition of anti-competitive behavior needs to be broadened beyond a narrow consumer welfare focus. For antitrust violations to be recognized by a U.S. court, it has been necessary to prove that a merger would lead to price increases for consumers. But that’s almost a side issue in a tech ecosystem where investors tolerate losses for decades and the cost of adding a user is minimal, which opens the door to aggressive price dumping and market consolidation. Yes, the need for a new paradigm in antitrust is acute. Yet as regulators hammer out the details, they should be guided by the principle that tech startups and innovation must be prioritized. That isn’t the case right now. The proposed M&A rule changes would require both parties to provide a raft of extra information, including details regarding previous acquisitions, the transaction’s rationale, projected revenue streams, transactional analyses, and internal documents describing market conditions, as well as data on employees. Such requirements would drive up legal costs, increase the time it takes for firms to prepare their filings, and make deal closure less certain (and potentially financially punitive should a deal fall through). These proposed changes, combined with the series of legal challenges to tech mergers, have already had a chilling effect on larger U.S. deals. So, how best to strike a balance between clamping down on anti-competitive behavior and ensuring the startup economy thrives? Here are seven suggestions:

Focus regulatory interventions on those few deals which fundamentally alter market dynamics: Increasing the costs, burden, and time required to prepare filings for M&A transactions is not the right approach. Providing extra information and data to regulators is no more than a manageable annoyance for Big Tech, thanks to their expansive in-house resources. But placing this burden on small tech companies—which will have to outsource an administrative process that could take up to several months—could make it increasingly difficult for them to be acquired. The current screening process is sufficient. The key is what to do when it becomes clear that a merger is a potential issue. Government resources should only be allocated to deals that fundamentally distort the market, either because of their size or where a company makes a large number of small acquisitions over a short period. Introduce ex-ante rules: Rather than blocking acquisitions, ex-ante rules should systematically be included, allowing regulators to bake into the M&A validation process certain triggers and/or thresholds that would result in the deal being reversed if they were crossed. For example, Meta (then Facebook) told the European Commission that it was technically impossible for Facebook and WhatsApp to share their user data; but a matter of months later, that’s exactly what they did. If that trigger had been specified in the Facebook-WhatsApp merger, for example, rather than it merely resulting in a paltry fine of €110M ($123M at the time), Facebook would have been forced to reverse the merger—or stop sharing user data. Get serious about breaking up Big Tech: Do consumers really need Amazon, the online retailer, to own AWS? Or Alphabet to own YouTube? Meta to own Instagram? Does that really foster more innovation or limit it? The FTC’s Amazon lawsuit, for example, seeks “a permanent injunction . . . that would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and pry loose Amazon’s monopolistic control to restore competition,” all of which is undeniably important. However, isn’t the most effective and durable way to restore genuine competition, while protecting the consumer, to break up the behemoths where they fundamentally distort the market? Keep pushing on interoperability and data portability: Fighting walled gardens and forcing tech companies to make it easy for users to move between platforms is an incredibly complicated topic and there are no quick fixes. But that’s precisely why scarce resources should be allocated there rather than to ramping up pre-merger notification requirements for mostly non-problematic deals. End product dumping/bundling: “Dumping,” i.e., selling a product below cost, or “bundling,” which allows a company to effectively give away a product for free, are glaring examples of anti-competitive behavior. Both require scale and raise the barrier to entry for new startups. The FTC needs to more systematically go after these illegal practices. Go after “dark patterns”: The dark art of “dark patterns,” where tech companies design user interfaces to bamboozle customers into purchases or subscriptions they might not otherwise make, needs to be outlawed. Kill fake reviews: Fake reviews distort the market, are detrimental to consumers because they surreptitiously influence their purchasing process, and are “prejudicial to fair competition.” The prompt removal of fake online reviews must be made an obligation for companies selling directly to consumers. Light touch (and sometimes non-existent) policing of fake reviews places the onus on the subject of the review. The FTC has started collecting feedback on this. It should be a pillar of their consumer protection strategy/mandate. Rather than simply pursuing and attempting to “punish” Big Tech for making too much money (the tech giants and taxation is a whole other topic), the FTC has a once-in-a-generation chance not only to protect consumers but to lead the way globally in ensuring a vibrant and competitive innovation ecosystem. Relying on legal threats and requiring over-burdensome transactional data is too narrow and, indeed, counterproductive. For maximum real world impact, regulators should prioritize these seven areas instead. Techstars CEO Maëlle Gavet has been a senior executive at numerous large tech companies around the world, including Ozon, the Priceline Group (OpenTable, Kayak, Booking.com), and Compass. She was also a principal at the Boston Consulting Group for six years. She is the author of Trampled by Unicorns: Big Tech’s Empathy Problem and How to Fix It.