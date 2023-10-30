Why the Nature Conservancy is investing some of its $3 billion endowment in startups

When you think of The Nature Conservancy, you might think of their work protecting forests or helping bring back buffalo to the American West. But the nonprofit is now also an investor in climate tech, backing companies like Overstory, a startup that uses satellite data to help prevent wildfires, and Yard Stick, a startup that designed a sensor to measure the carbon stored in soil on farms.
Like many large nonprofits, the organization has a sizable endowment that it uses to help fund its work. And two years ago, it started using some of that money to invest directly in startups.
“It made sense for TNC to be a leader in climate tech, given the mission of the organization,” says Bola Olusanya, vice president and chief investment officer at the Nature Conservancy. The nonprofit had previously supported related programs like a sustainability-focused tech accelerator. “But we had never really used the endowment capital to invest aggressively in that space,” he says.
In the past, the nonprofit used outside investment advisors to manage its endowment and focused on financial return rather than impact. Around a decade ago, it started to divest from the most polluting companies in its portfolio, and later started to invest in some funds aligned with its mission. In 2020, Olusanya joined the organization and started building an internal team to manage the endowment directly. They started investing in climate tech funds, but wanted to go a step further.
“It became clear to me that we had an opportunity to not just invest in funds, but leverage the TNC brand and the TNC science to invest in a select few of those companies that we believe have gigaton scale from a decarbonization standpoint, but also outsized expected return,” Olusanya says.
As the climate funds that it supports make investments, the nonprofit also co-invests in a handful of those companies. So far, it has invested $155 million into climate tech funds, about $10 million of which has been a direct investment in a handful of startups. When doing that, it leans on its team of more than 1,000 scientists to help vet each startup. When it invested in an aquaculture company called Aquabyte, for example, its own aquaculture team spent significant time with the startup to understand how it worked. A typical VC firm wouldn’t have the same breadth of expertise.
The VC world has plenty of climate investors. Last year, more than 4,000 different investors made at least one climate tech deal, and nearly 200 were highly engaged in the space. Even as overall VC funding has dropped, climate tech is still outperforming other sectors. Still, Olusanya says that TNC saw a need for more funding for growing companies with proven climate tech. And it’s something that other large nonprofits could do with their investments. At least one other organization with a massive endowment is already investing in climate tech: Harvard University.
