Why the Nature Conservancy is investing some of its $3 billion endowment in startups

Like many large nonprofits, the organization has a sizable endowment that it uses to help fund its work. And two years ago, it started using some of that money to invest directly in startups.

“It made sense for TNC to be a leader in climate tech, given the mission of the organization,” says Bola Olusanya, vice president and chief investment officer at the Nature Conservancy. The nonprofit had previously supported related programs like a sustainability-focused tech accelerator. “But we had never really used the endowment capital to invest aggressively in that space,” he says.

In the past, the nonprofit used outside investment advisors to manage its endowment and focused on financial return rather than impact. Around a decade ago, it started to divest from the most polluting companies in its portfolio, and later started to invest in some funds aligned with its mission. In 2020, Olusanya joined the organization and started building an internal team to manage the endowment directly. They started investing in climate tech funds, but wanted to go a step further.