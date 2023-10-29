Hate the Slack redesign? Try these tips

Slack’s big 2023 redesign has been rolling out for the past couple of months now, so there’s a solid chance it’s running on most or all of your workspaces.

As with most redesigns, the new look has been divisive, with users bemoaning its extra navigation layers and (for a time, at least) missing functionality. Fast Company polled readers on LinkedIn this week and found that only 17% of respondents said they loved it. The plurality had mixed feelings, at 41%.

It’s not all bad, though. With time, some of Slack’s changes might feel normal, and the redesign does introduce some useful new ideas for those who take the time to try them. Slack isn’t letting users revert to the old design, so you might as well get used to it. Here are best ways to do that:

Bring back the workspace switcher

Slack’s redesign was initially a big step backward for multi-workspace users, as it eliminated the sidebar for quickly switching between them.