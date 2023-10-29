Hate the Slack redesign? Try these tips

Slack’s big 2023 redesign has been rolling out for the past couple of months now, so there’s a solid chance it’s running on most or all of your workspaces.
As with most redesigns, the new look has been divisive, with users bemoaning its extra navigation layers and (for a time, at least) missing functionality. Fast Company polled readers on LinkedIn this week and found that only 17% of respondents said they loved it. The plurality had mixed feelings, at 41%.
It’s not all bad, though. With time, some of Slack’s changes might feel normal, and the redesign does introduce some useful new ideas for those who take the time to try them. Slack isn’t letting users revert to the old design, so you might as well get used to it. Here are best ways to do that:
Bring back the workspace switcher
Slack’s redesign was initially a big step backward for multi-workspace users, as it eliminated the sidebar for quickly switching between them.
Fortunately, Slack absorbed the feedback and restored the workspace switcher sidebar as an optional feature. Just hover over the stack of workspace icons, then click “Show workspace switcher.” (You can also toggle the sidebar by pressing Ctrl+Shift+S in Windows or ⌘+Shift+S on a Mac.)
Find features that moved
The new Slack has shuffled some existing features around, so you might have trouble finding them at first. Here are the notable changes:
- Your profile picture has moved from the top-right to the bottom left. Click on it to control profile settings, preferences, notifications, and away status.
- To see all the files shared through your workspace, click the More tab, then head to Your organization > Files.
- Slack’s Huddle audio and video chat feature has moved from the bottom-left to the top-right of each channel or direct message. You can also start a new Huddle by clicking the + button in the bottom-left corner.
- Slack Apps have moved to a new “Automations” section, found by clicking “More” in the sidebar menu.
- Slack Connect, which lets you chat with people from outside your workspace, now resides in the “More” tab under “External Connections.”
Glance at DMs and reactions
The biggest change in Slack’s redesign is the new sidebar, which has dedicated tabs for DMs and Activity. The former brings up a list of direct messages, while the latter shows all your mentions, reactions, and thread responses.