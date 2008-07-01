George Carlin on Job Interviews

I was lucky enough to see George Carlin perform in person a few years back. And he didn’t disappoint. I laughed uncontrollably–my eyes were watering…I was laughing so hard I couldn’t breathe. And when I did, I could hear a pronounced wheeze. And that was 10 minutes into his act.
With his recent passing, I thought I’d take a moment to pay tribute by sharing some of his sage advice on interviewing.
- Let recruiters know you consider partying to be a career of its own.
- Tell them you’d like an office right by the front door so you can get out at 5 o’clock in a big, big hurry.
- Ask politely about their attitude toward Monday and Friday absenteeism.
- Let them know you’d like to start next month but would like to be paid immediately.
Okay, so maybe those tips are more along the lines of “what not to do.” But I have the feeling that George might have used them often, and to great success. We will miss him.
Shawn Graham is an Associate Director with the MBA Career Management Center at UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and author of Courting Your Career: Match Yourself with the Perfect Job (www.courtingyourcareer.com).