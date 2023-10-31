When you win a Nobel Prize, this illustrator beautifully explains your idea

Every year, six Nobel Committees get together to select Nobel Prize laureates in six categories. The selection process is shrouded in secrecy (each category short list is kept under wraps for 50 years), but we know that it takes months . Each category is largely helmed by one group that then consults with thousands of other professors and Nobel Prize laureates to ultimately choose the winner.

Sometime toward the end of the process, four other people are brought into the process: a writer, a translator, a project leader, and an illustrator. That illustrator has been the same person for the past 13 years. His name is Johan Jarnestad, and his job is to translate wildly complicated concepts that scientists have spent decades researching into bite-size, digestible vignettes for the general public to understand. The ultimate goal? Make science more accessible.

Half of the Nobel Prizes (in Physics, Chemistry, and Economic Sciences) are awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, an independent organization with a mission to promote natural sciences and mathematics. The other half are awarded by the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (for Physiology or Medicine), the Swedish Academy (for Literature) and The Norwegian Nobel Committee (for Peace)—and the process is different for each of them.

[Illustration: © Johan Jarnestad/The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences]

Over the years, Jarnestad has illustrated a whopping 39 Nobel Prizes for The Academy, with more than one illustration per laureate. Most of these illustrations are used in press releases for the media as well as papers intended for the general audience. Some end up on The Academy’s social media accounts. Sometimes, Jarenstad says the laureates end up integrating them in their own lectures, which is always gratifying.