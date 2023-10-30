New team, new league, new design language: How Boston developed its uncommon TGL golf league identity

When you think of golf, you probably think of country clubs, well-to-do people giving polite applause, and hushed TV commentary.

A new golf league called TGL, set to debut in January, is hoping to change that. Conceived by golf superstars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, TGL will feature 18 PGA Tour pros divided into six teams, which will compete on an indoor, tech-forward virtual course in two-hour matches televised in prime time by ESPN. Think of it as Monday Night Football, but for golf. Are you ready for some putting? But here’s the thing: Golf isn’t usually a team sport, so there’s no blueprint for creating a golf team brand. One of the six teams, Boston Common Golf (owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns MLB’s Boston Red Sox, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, and the English soccer team Liverpool F.C.), hired the Brooklyn sports branding agency Doubleday & Cartwright to help create its team identity, which is launching today. The resulting Boston Common Golf brand includes some classic sports design elements, along with a playfulness that’s clearly meant to push back against golf’s traditional stuffiness. Here are the key elements: The Team Name Developing a team brand in an existing league is one thing, but a new team in a new league is doubly challenging. “Not only does the league not really exist yet, but the concept of team golf is fairly new,” says Doubleday & Cartwright founding partner Chris Isenberg. “So trying to land the plane, or even knowing where to land it, is a little bit tricky.”

[Image: courtesy Doubleday & Cartwright] “We were very intentional about avoiding the word club, because that can feel too exclusive, like a country club,” says Teddy Werner, Fenway Sports Group’s senior vice president. “We wanted our brand to be accessible and universal, so everyone can feel like they’re part of it.” Hence the name Boston Common Golf, which not only speaks to “common folks” but also references Boston Common, America’s oldest city park and a public oasis beloved by generations of Bostonians. “Boston Common has incredible historical and cultural significance going all the way back to the Revolutionary War,” says Werner. “Martin Luther King spoke there, Pope John Paul II led mass there. As a communal space, it really symbolizes what we’re looking to accomplish.” And that leads us to . . . .

The Mascot Once they’d settled on the team name, Doubleday & Cartwright began thinking about a mascot. Because of the park connection, they considered a grazing animal like a sheep or a goat. Massachusetts’ official state bird—the black-capped chickadee—was also in the running. [Image: courtesy Doubleday & Cartwright] But at the center of Boston Common is the popular Frog Pond, home to a reflecting pool in the summer and ice skating in the winter. That led to the choice of a bullfrog, with its vocal sac dimpled like a golf ball. [Image: courtesy Doubleday & Cartwright] If you’re thinking, “A frog isn’t very intimidating,” that’s kind of the point. “It’s all part of how we’re trying to move a little bit away from the traditional end of golf,” says Werner, “and present something that’s a little bit more fun.”

“There’s actually a swagger to not choosing an alpha predator like a lion,” adds Isenberg. “It’s relatable in a very unisex way. As soon as we showed it to people, they said, ‘That makes me happy.’” [Image: courtesy Doubleday & Cartwright] The amphibious character doesn’t have a name, and the ownership group doesn’t even like to call it a mascot (they prefer “animal symbol”—good luck with that), but the creative team is convinced that it strikes the right tone. It also led to a clever secondary logo featuring a golf hole flag emerging from a lily pad. The Team Color From putting greens to the Masters’ famous Green Jacket, green is a natural choice for golf brand (especially if it’s named after a park and has a frog for a mascot animal symbol). Green also works well for Boston: think Irish heritage, Fenway Park’s famous Green Monster, and, of course, the Celtics.

The Wordmark ”The font is intended to be a modern interpretation of all the ‘entering town’ signs you see across the city and the state,” says Werner. “And we’re accentuating the word ‘Common,’ again to be more inclusive and to emphasize that this is golf for everyone.” [Image: courtesy Doubleday & Cartwright] All these democratizing gestures are commendable, but is there any concern that the word “Common” might make the team seem a bit, well, less than exceptional? “We realize there’s a definition of the word that reflects something just average or plain,” says Werner. “But we feel it will resonate in Boston.”

And besides, he points out, the Red Sox are named after an article of clothing, and that seems to have worked out pretty well. Paul Lukas is the founder and editor of Uni Watch.