These 6 free Windows apps will make you much more productive

They say time is money. They also say you’ve got to spend money to make money. Ergo: You’ve got to spend money to save time, right?
Not so fast! These six free Windows apps aren’t scaled-back versions of paid products—they’re truly free, truly powerful, and can truly save you some serious time each day.
Microsoft PowerToys
A wonderfully useful app, Microsoft’s own PowerToys collection is kind of like the director’s cut of features that don’t ship with Windows by default.
Sporting 20-plus helpful add-ons, there’s something for everyone here. From the ability to prevent your computer from going to sleep to image resizing tools and advanced-automation options, this is a must-download if you’re looking to squeeze a little bit more out of Windows.
My favorite is the FancyZones utility, which lets you create custom layouts for snapping windows in place.
QuickLook
Whether you’re a digital hoarder or meticulously organized, the free QuickLook app makes short work of tracking down important files.
Select a file and press the space bar to get a preview of it. Press the space bar again to close it, or Enter to open it using its regular app.