These 6 free Windows apps will make you much more productive

They say time is money. They also say you’ve got to spend money to make money. Ergo: You’ve got to spend money to save time, right?

Not so fast! These six free Windows apps aren’t scaled-back versions of paid products—they’re truly free, truly powerful, and can truly save you some serious time each day.

Microsoft PowerToys

A wonderfully useful app, Microsoft’s own PowerToys collection is kind of like the director’s cut of features that don’t ship with Windows by default.

Sporting 20-plus helpful add-ons, there’s something for everyone here. From the ability to prevent your computer from going to sleep to image resizing tools and advanced-automation options, this is a must-download if you’re looking to squeeze a little bit more out of Windows.