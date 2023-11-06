Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Work smarter and faster—without breaking the bank.

These 6 free Windows apps will make you much more productive

[Photo:
Windows/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth

They say time is money. They also say you’ve got to spend money to make money. Ergo: You’ve got to spend money to save time, right?

Not so fast! These six free Windows apps aren’t scaled-back versions of paid products—they’re truly free, truly powerful, and can truly save you some serious time each day.

Microsoft PowerToys

A wonderfully useful app, Microsoft’s own PowerToys collection is kind of like the director’s cut of features that don’t ship with Windows by default.

Sporting 20-plus helpful add-ons, there’s something for everyone here. From the ability to prevent your computer from going to sleep to image resizing tools and advanced-automation options, this is a must-download if you’re looking to squeeze a little bit more out of Windows.

My favorite is the FancyZones utility, which lets you create custom layouts for snapping windows in place.

QuickLook

Whether you’re a digital hoarder or meticulously organized, the free QuickLook app makes short work of tracking down important files.

Select a file and press the space bar to get a preview of it. Press the space bar again to close it, or Enter to open it using its regular app.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

Explore Topics