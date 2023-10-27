Are roundabouts really safer?

If you live on the East Coast, you may have driven through roundabouts in your neighborhood countless times. Or maybe, if you’re in some parts farther west, you’ve never encountered one of these intersections. But roundabouts, while a relatively new traffic control measure, are catching on across the U.S.

Roundabouts, also known as traffic circles or rotaries, are circular intersections designed to improve traffic flow and safety. They offer several advantages over conventional intersections controlled by traffic signals or stop signs, but by far the most important one is safety. Modern roundabouts can have one or two lanes, and usually have four exit options. [Photo: Bilanol/Getty Images] I research transportation engineering, particularly traffic safety and traffic operations. Some of my past studies have examined the safety and operational effects of installing roundabouts at an intersection. I’ve also compared the performance of roundabouts versus stop-controlled intersections. A brief history of roundabouts As early as the 1700s, some city planners proposed and even constructed circular places, sites where roads converged, like the Circus in Bath, England, and the Place Charles de Gaulle in France. In the U.S., architect Pierre L’Enfant built several into his design for Washington, D.C. These circles were the predecessors to roundabouts.

The birth of the modern roundabout came with yield-at-entry regulations, adopted in some towns in Great Britain in the 1950s. With yield-at-entry regulations, the vehicles entering the roundabout had to give way to vehicles already circulating in the roundabout. This was made a rule nationwide in the U.K. in 1966, then in France in 1983. Yield-at-entry meant vehicles drove through these modern roundabouts more slowly, and over the years engineers began adding more features that made them look closer to how roundabouts do now. Many added pedestrian crossings and splitter islands—or raised curbs where vehicles entered and exited—which controlled the vehicles’ speeds. Engineers, planners, and decision-makers worldwide noticed that these roundabouts improved traffic flow, reduced congestion, and improved safety at intersections. Roundabouts then spread throughout Europe and Australia.

Three decades later, modern roundabouts came to North America. The first modern roundabout in the U.S. was built in Summerlin, on the west side of Las Vegas, in 1990. Ever since, the construction of modern roundabouts in the U.S. has picked up steam. Why use roundabouts? Roundabouts likely caught on so quickly because they reduce the number of potential conflict points. A conflict point at an intersection is a location where the paths of two or more vehicles or road users cross or have the potential to cross. The more conflict points, the more likely vehicles are to crash. A roundabout has only 8 potential conflict points, compared to 32 at a conventional four-way intersection. At roundabouts, vehicles don’t cross each other at a right angle, and there are fewer points where vehicles merge or diverge into or away from each other.

The roundabout’s tight circle forces approaching traffic to slow down and yield to circulating traffic, and then move smoothly around the central island. As a result, roundabouts have fewer stop-and-go issues, which reduces fuel consumption and vehicle emissions and allows drivers to perform U-turns more easily. Since traffic flows continuously at lower speeds in a roundabout, this continuous flow minimizes the need for vehicles to stop, which reduces congestion. The Federal Highway Administration estimates that when a roundabout replaces a stop-sign-controlled intersection, it reduces serious and fatal injury crashes by 90%, and when it replaces an intersection with a traffic light, it reduces serious and fatal injury crashes by nearly 80%. Why do some places have more than others? Engineers and planners traditionally have installed roundabouts in intersections with severe congestion or a history of accidents. But with public support and funding, they can get installed anywhere.

Deogratias Eustace is a professor of civil, environmental, and engineering mechanics at the University of Dayton. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.