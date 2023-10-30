Rimowa debuts its first leather carry-on suitcase

Rimowa, the cult luggage brand, is best-known for its aluminum roller suitcase. But when it was first founded in 1898 in Cologne, Germany, it created trunks made from wood and leather.

[Photo: Jack Day/Rimowa] Today, the brand returns to its roots by debuting a leather roller cabin suitcase, designed to withstand the rigors of modern travel. It’s the first major material innovation the company has developed in more than two decades, since it released polycarbonate suitcases in 2000. Priced at $3,330, it is more than twice as expensive as a typical Rimowa cabin suitcase, so it will be considered the brand’s most premium product. It comes in black and navy blue, and will be available in stores and online starting November 2. [Photo: Jack Day/Rimowa] Emelie De Vitis, Rimowa’s SVP of product and marketing, says that this suitcase took three years to develop at the brand’s innovation lab at its Cologne factory. The goal was to create a luxurious high-end version of the now-iconic Rimowa suitcase. “It’s a throwback to our origins as a brand,” she says. [Photo: Rimowa] At the same time, Rimowa suitcases are known for their durability. At a recent exhibit celebrating the brand’s 125th anniversary, Rimowa showed the well-worn, dented suitcases of celebrities like singer Patti Smith and director Spike Lee. De Vitis says that the brand’s designers needed to find a leather that would stand up the the rigors of travel, so they used skins that are used in the interiors of airplanes and cars.

[Photo: Rimowa] In product testing, the company found that the leather isn’t easily scratched. “Over the course of six months of heavy duty use, the leather didn’t scratch, but it did patina,” she says. “Over time, the color and sheen of the leather will change.” [Photo: Rimowa] The final leather suitcase looks similar to the aluminum and polycarbonate cases, so it is easy to identify as a Rimowa case. It features the brand’s signature vertical grooves and reinforced corners. One of the only subtle differences with this case is that there are bumpers on the back so that it doesn’t get scratched when carrying it on staircases. The leather is wrapped around a polycarbonate shell, so it is very light. [Photo: Jack Day/Rimowa] Part of the reason this suitcase is more expensive is that it is harder to manufacture than the others. Rimowa makes all of its suitcases at its own factories in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Canada. (However, the leather suitcases are made exclusively in Germany.) De Vitis explains that the leather case requires a lot more craftsmanship than the others. The brand’s artisans must sew the leather on to the polycarbonate using a special machine, which takes time and expertise.

The final suitcase is an even more luxurious take on the Rimowa suitcase, which already sits at the high end of the market. But at the same time, the blue and black leather cases are more understated than the other suitcases in the line; the aluminum is quite eye-catching, while the polycarbonate comes in a range of colors. “These suitcases epitomize quiet luxury,” says De Vitis. “They’re for people who appreciate quality and craftsmanship, but don’t need to be loud.”