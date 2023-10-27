Why a stunt that marketed Amazon drivers’ urine as an energy drink was so successful

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

The British writer, filmmaker, and prankster Oobah Butler had some points to make about one of the planet’s most successful retailers in the world. Part of his strategy: converting the urine of overworked Amazon delivery drivers into a branded product—and selling it on Amazon. It worked. In fact, the caper grabbed headlines well beyond the BBC4 documentary it was part of, The Great Amazon Heist, which more broadly aims to take the piss out of the e-commerce giant on multiple levels. Amazon called the branded urine exploit a “crude stunt,” and perhaps it was. But it was also a case study in marketing jujitsu: using the power of branding to critique megacorporate retail, and consumer culture itself. Butler specializes in a combination of gonzo journalism and extremely online comedic trolling. Perhaps most famously, he once gamed TripAdvisor into ranking his shed a top-rated London restaurant, making a point about how online review systems really work. For this documentary, he got a job at an Amazon facility and did some undercover filming, but was swiftly found out and booted. He continued his inquiries and investigation—and at one point noticed bottles of urine scattered along the roadway leading to an Amazon fulfillment center.

[Screenshot: Archive.org] Some Amazon delivery drivers explained to him that it is routine for many of them to pee in plastic bottles rather than take time for a more traditional bathroom break, basically because they’re under so much time pressure—a phenomenon that’s been well-reported in the past. Leaving those bottles in the van gets them in trouble, so they toss them. This turns out to be an issue in multiple countries, Butler notes. What if there were a way to repackage this visceral evidence of an overtaxed workforce—and list the resulting product on Amazon itself? In an account for Vice, Butler describes the process of working with a writer/artist collaborator to coming up with the “product,” but it’s really just a matter of packaging, positioning, and branding the urine itself. This involved a smart-looking yellow bottle with a bold design and an exciting name: Release Energy. It certainly looks like an energy drink. (“Caffeine free,” the bottle notes.) The label looks legit, following standard graphical patterns for nutrition information and the like—and clearly and accurately stating the ingredients that make up urine, such as urea and uric acid. Additional label copy explains that once you’ve finished your, uh, serving, “simply reopen your bottle and fill it back up to the brim to achieve MAXIMUM RELEASE.” Posing as a business, Butler set about getting Release Energy listed for sale through Amazon. By his account, he figured the prank would be quickly sniffed out if he actually tried to list it in a beverage category, so he listed it as a “refillable pump dispenser” instead—but Amazon’s algorithm soon moved it over to an “energy drinks” category, he says. The wordy and hyperbolic product description noted that it was inspired by hard-working Amazon drivers and “entirely comprised of their urine.”

The idea was to get the product moved to a narrower category (“Bitter Lemon Drinks”) and enlist accomplices to buy and review it until it rose to No. 1. But something weird happened on the way: Strangers—actual consumers—presumably exposed to Release by Amazon’s algorithm, started to buy. Butler canceled their orders and (of course) shipped no product. But while Release was very soon suspended for suspicious activity, it did briefly hit No. 1, according to Butler. Amazon has called the documentary in general “heavily distorted,” insisting that its “industry leading” tools and safety protocols are sound, and specifically stating that no “genuine customer” actually bought Release. Leveraging the power of branding language to subvert the power of branding culture is certainly not an unprecedented move: From Wacky Packages to Brawndo, from Mad Magazine to Saturday Night Live, satirizing marketing with fake marketing has a proven track record. We (consumers) love it—maybe because it gives us a reassuring sense that if we get the satire, we see through the thing being satirized.

Butler’s real points aren’t about silly marketing, or the eternal absurdity of brand tropes. His documentary has other components and themes, having to do with working conditions, labor rights, corporate power and accountability—how algorithmic efficiency becomes callous indifference, control over labor translates to freedom for consumers, and the price of cutting corners to give shoppers an experience so seamless it borders on chaos. But the Release experiment was so outrageous, it has arguably turned The Great Amazon Heist into “my piss film,” as Butler laughingly referred to it in one podcast interview. That doesn’t seem to have been the objective, but it’s quite understandable that finding a market for branded pee would be the attention-getter here. And maybe that’s what Butler’s stunt really reveals: Even if you can tap and possibly channel the power of branding, that doesn’t mean you can control it.