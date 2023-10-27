Overstock’s shift to Bed Bath & Beyond begins to show results

A few months ago, no one expected Bed Bath & Beyond to be a player in the 2023 holiday season. But Overstock.com’s purchase of the once-distressed retailer and meme stock favorite has not only kept it in the conversation but is also proving to be an adrenaline boost for the online retailer.

Overstock posted third-quarter earnings Thursday that, while mixed, showed some positive momentum as the company incorporates Bed Bath & Beyond and its customer base. The retailer posted an adjusted loss of 61 cents per share, versus an expected loss of 83 cents. (Unadjusted, it wasn’t as rosy a picture, with a $1.39 per share loss versus a forecast of $1.04.) In part that was due to the company’s emphasis on kitchen products in the last two months of the quarter, CEO Jonathan Johnson tells Fast Company. As Overstock focused on ensuring Bed Bath & Beyond customers didn’t feel alienated by the new owners, it downplayed the furniture and home furnishings it has historically emphasized. That meant a lower (arguably temporary) average sale per customer.

The good news, Johnson says, is that not only have Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock customers stayed with the company, but there has also been a big surge in shoppers who weren’t part of either unit’s base before. “We’ve added nearly 300,000 customers to our active customer base quarter over quarter,” he says. “That means more people are shopping with us. . . . Almost 25% of our orders came from new customers. We think that’s because as they search for products on Google and other search engines and the search result comes up that says ‘Bed Bath,’ they’re much more likely to click through it than they were when it said ‘Overstock.’ And once they get to the site, they’re much more likely to convert and actually buy something than they were when they came to the Overstock site.” Those additional customers, on top of the legacy ones, could prove especially advantageous during the holiday sales period. Overstock was never really a significant player during the holidays, Johnson concedes, but Bed Bath & Beyond was—and the rebranded company plans to lean heavily into that.

The new branding campaign will launch on both linear and streaming television. And the big blue coupon, once synonymous with Bed Bath & Beyond, will make a return next month. “People know that. They love it. They wondered where it was,” Johnson says. “We’ll be marketing to the current Bed Bath customer, but we’re going to do it in a way that former customers feel comfortable.” That doesn’t mean smooth sailing is guaranteed. Economic headwinds are still tough, Johnson admits—and high mortgage rates are likely to affect the housing market for a while, which could impact people’s spending on furniture and rugs and other household goods.

That makes this holiday season even more important to the company. “People will spend on holidays even if they put it on their credit card,” Johnson says. Shifting markets As part of its ongoing transformation, Overstock will change its corporate name to Beyond Inc. and move from the Nasdaq to the New York Stock Exchange on November 6. Its symbol will change from OSTK to BYOND. (BBBY, the old Bed Bath & Beyond symbol, was never a consideration.) Changing markets is part of the company’s effort to embrace its evolution, Johnson says. But the new name also gives the company room to grow.

“We picked this name Beyond very carefully,” Johnson says. “We expect to be, over time, more than just a single e-commerce website. We have intentions over the next 15 months to reimagine and relaunch Overstock as a cross-category clearance and liquidation site, not competing with Bed Bath & Beyond, but truly being the liquidator that we started as 24 years ago. Being ‘Beyond’ lets us think about other banners, other products, other services we can offer.” Analysts seem to believe the company’s message. In a note to investors released before Thursday’s earnings, Michael Pachter of Wedbush wrote, “The re-branded company is well-positioned to gain market share as spending on home categories continues to shift towards online sales. While it is too early to tell, we think Overstock can potentially double its revenues over time as it fully incorporates the Bed Bath & Beyond branding.”