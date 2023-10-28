Barbie is 2023’s most popular Halloween costume—but not in these 10 places. Here’s what you’ll see instead

That’s according to the annual Frightgeist report from Google Trends, which pulls from the top costume searches in the U.S. to determine the most popular choices both nationally and regionally. For the past two years, the classic witch dominated the charts. This season, though, Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster Barbie is ushering in a much more colorful October 31.

[Photo: Gordon Donovan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock]

The iconic doll is the top costume pick in the U.S., followed by “princess” and “Spider-Man” in second and third places. And while most cities are mirroring the national trend, Frightgeist’s costume map shows a few areas where shoppers are searching for something a bit more unique. Here are 10 places where trick-or-treaters won’t see quite so many blonde wigs and pink bell bottoms this Halloween.

Bend, Oregon: The Invisible Boatmobile is going to be outselling Barbie cars in Bend this year: Spongebob’s Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy are the town’s most-searched costumes. For anyone not in Bend, there’s a “shockingly low” chance of seeing another Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy at a party, considering that the duo ranks at 505 on the national list.