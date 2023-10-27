If a smart sensor can alert you when it’s time to water your lawn or get a new jug of milk, why can’t we harness the power of prediction and connectivity to change the world of IT? To me, shifting from reactive IT to proactive IT is much more transformational. While changing the way enterprises approach IT support services is much more complex than building consumer IoT sensors, IT transformation is possible—and it’s long overdue. Think about it: We now have predictive analytics, data collection, intelligent edge capabilities, and single-pane-of-glass dashboards to empower enterprise IT teams and MSPs to see hidden issues before they surface. Many executive leaders have regarded IT as a cost center or technical department for so long that seeing the strategic business value of proactive IT may take a mind shift.

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As both a tenured business executive and the current CEO of a software company, I’ve seen three primary areas where proactive IT can deliver measurable business outcomes. 1. THE DIGITAL EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE Delivering a satisfying and productive work environment is now table-stakes at most enterprises, and DEX is a significant step in making this a reality. Ensuring that IT can manage all the nuances of the post-pandemic IT help desk is critical in remote and hybrid workplaces. What’s more, IT teams should be well equipped to respond to the digital expectations of five generations in the workforce, especially digital natives such as Gen Z and Millennials, who have high expectations of tech.

A digital employee experience that leaves employees frustrated has a direct impact on talent retention. A recent Compucom survey found that “half of employed Americans have been so frustrated with their workplace tech that they’ve switched jobs—or are actively applying.” Chronic bad experiences with workplace technology are one root of this frustration. The survey revealed that one in five employees “always” had negative experiences. That percentage will leave more than a dent in recruitment costs; enterprises invest about $4,000 to hire each new employee. From there, the training and onboarding costs compound the investment. The Work Institute indicates that “losing an employee typically costs approximately 33% of their base pay. For the average U.S. employee, the cost of turnover is approximately $15,000.” That’s a whole lot more than the price of spoiled milk. Proactive IT enables end-user computing leaders to identify potential DEX issues before they become widespread disruptions. How? Leveraging data insights allows them to see incipient problems and address them before they affect the employee experience.

2. IT COST REDUCTION Within a proactive IT strategy, service desk and support teams are empowered to detect issues early on, resolve the root causes of problems, and reduce overall mean time to resolution and ticket escalation. Why not “shift left” and address issues before they create a disruptive and costly fire drill? Data is key to IT ticket reduction, as it provides the visibility needed for detecting and prioritizing device performance indicators that suggest a major issue is on the horizon. A continuous stream of data insights has a significant impact on empowering IT to maintain employee productivity and reduce IT tickets, which cost, on average, about $25 per ticket.

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Despite the rapid evolution of today’s digital workplace tech stack, computers “malfunction between 11 and 20 percent of the time.” We’ve all been there. System freezes, crashes, or even the dreaded blue screen of death—none of these scenarios are fun for the employee or the help desk. Proactive IT can help IT teams resolve such issues before they escalate, and the cost savings can add up. One large MSP discovered in its survey of 1,049 employees that they spent nearly three hours each week fixing tech issues. Another survey revealed that 49% of workers lost one to five hours a week “dealing with IT issues.” Take a moment to scale those figures if you’re an enterprise with 10,000 employees. That cost only scratches the surface if you’re 50,000-100,000 employees strong.

3. CONFIDENCE IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROJECTS Finally, a proactive IT strategy can give IT leaders peace of mind in their digital transformation projects. For instance, any team facing Windows 11 migration may wonder whether they can roll out the widespread project without degrading the digital employee experience. Real-time visibility across the IT estate allows teams to track the transformation project by user groups, fixing any issues before the most business-critical employees are slated for the migration. The same approach helps with M&A integration projects and compliance monitoring. Have systems been updated or patched to address security vulnerabilities? An IT team trained and equipped to be proactive can answer these questions with clarity, certainty, and confidence.

PROVEN BUSINESS VALUE FROM PROACTIVE IT Indeed, proactive IT is a business issue, not just a tech one. With a proactive IT strategy, one of our clients—an EMEA-based financial company with more than 50,000 employees—reduced IT service desk calls by 800 per month and avoided end-user downtime by 40 minutes total per incident. Similarly, another client, a U.S.-based health care organization, reduced 35% of incidents and went from a 0.24 incident rate per employee down to 0.15 incident rate per employee.

Those business outcomes make the mind shift worth the effort. It’s time to get behind IT transformation. As CEO of Lakeside Software, David Keil has a distinguished record of leading enterprise IT organizations through exceptional growth.