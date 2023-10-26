In my last column for Fast Company, I wrote about the impact artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and location intelligence will have on automating tedious tasks that stand in the way of teams doing higher-level work across a wide range of industries. I discussed how AI/ML and insights from location-based data, rather than having a negative effect on jobs, will make employees even more valuable by increasing their productivity and allowing them to do more strategic work.

That impact on operational efficiencies will be enormous, but I believe the positive impact of AI and location intelligence may be even bigger on the way organizations conduct risk assessment and mitigation, particularly for climate-related risks. The importance of risk analysis for organizations cannot be overstated. The most spectacular corporate failures in recent decades have something very clear in common: poor risk assessment and mitigation. Lehman Brothers. Oil rig leaks in the Gulf. Even the failure of Blockbuster Video. When risk management goes wrong, it can go really, really wrong. But risk management is incredibly complex, particularly when you factor in the impact of climate change. That’s why companies have some of the smartest people under their roofs working in the risk department, and why they pay big bucks for external expertise and insights that enhance their risk team’s work. Warren Buffett had a deceptively simple quote about risk: “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.” It’s cheeky, given his track record of successful investing. But it also acknowledges how deeply Buffet believes information and insight are the foundation of effective risk mitigation. He has spoken at length over the years about how much information he and his team process and analyze before making an investment. More information leads to more insight, better decisions and lower risks. That equation is Buffett’s blueprint for risk analysis, and it just so happens to be a process that AI and location intelligence will excel at in assessing and mitigating climate-related risks.

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Organizations have an ocean’s worth of largely-untapped data that can assist with risk assessment and mitigation: the massive volume of location-based data that is created by infrastructure, IoT systems, mobile devices, geospatial applications, customer applications, and more. AI enables organizations to automate the process of extracting insights from that ocean of data. These insights would have been difficult if not impossible to extract before AI. Now, they can play a central role in a range of risk analysis activities. A great example of this is risk analysis for wildfires in the utilities industry. This process is complex for utilities because of the sheer size of their territory, dynamic variables such as vegetation growth, and extreme weather events. Climate change and drought conditions have dramatically raised the stakes for this process. In 2021, a tree limb that came in contact with a power line in northern California sparked the Dixie Fire, which wreaked devastation in many towns and counties. That fire was a warning call to the industry, and the response has been a dramatic increase in labor-intensive methods of vegetation control that have price tags so high they are unsustainable. As an example, a board member of a utility in the Western U.S. told me they have recently spent more than $2 billion on these efforts, but those efforts need to be significantly scaled back because of the price tag.

AI can give utilities a way to be much more strategic and cost-effective in the way they assess and mitigate these risks. In a few moments, AI and location intelligence can analyze data for a utility’s entire geography rather than requiring a small army of utility workers months to conduct field surveys to identify red-flag issues. These analyses can also continue in real time based on new data collected via satellite, aerial imagery, drone-captured video, sensors, cameras and work crews—enabling teams to adapt their decision-making to respond to rapidly-changing circumstances. AI and location intelligence will also help insurance companies assess risk to property, particularly in areas where natural disasters like hurricanes are a concern. Recent headlines about insurance companies refusing to continue insuring homeowners in Florida points to how the risk of property damage is rising in the era of climate change. Assessing risk on a property-by-property basis is complex and time-consuming using the largely labor-intensive processes that underwriters traditionally use. But AI-driven analysis of location-based data and geospatial assets like aerial images can help insurance companies conduct much more granular, accurate risk assessment for individual properties rather than applying a monolithic risk assessment to an entire city, county, or state. After storms, we can clearly see that some houses were better suited to survive the storm than others. AI can study the vast amount of available date to accurately predict which houses have lower risk, and those insights can drive coverage decisions that allow insurance companies to remain in markets and insure customers who take steps to protect their properties. In fact, Fast Company recently recognized a company that is working on this exact application of AI, Cape Analytics. Additionally, this same analysis can provide insights that accelerate post-storm recovery efforts that are so often slowed by lack of physical access to neighborhoods for on-site assessments by insurance teams.

The last example I will share is even bigger in scope. It’s risk assessment by governments, NGOs, and other global organizations for the impact of climate change. The geographic scope of the effects of climate change are unprecedented for risk analysis. And the volume of data is also unprecedented when you factor in data from sensors, scientific studies, satellite imagery, ground-level inspections, and more. AI and location intelligence enable these entities to conduct risk assessments for the locations, habitats, and people that will be impacted by climate change. And those insights can steer more effective mitigation and response efforts. I don’t think Warren Buffett would have predicted his quote being applied to the risks of hurricanes and wildfires, but AI and location intelligence is a gamechanger for managing risk in a fast-changing world. Todd Slind is the VP of Technology at Locana, where he leads development of solutions that harness the power of location intelligence.