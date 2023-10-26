BY Beau Oyler4 minute read

We all know that feeling of walking down the aisle of a store and seeing a product that makes you do a double take. A certain visual or form stands out, and you can’t stop thinking about getting that product—even if seconds before, you had never heard about it. Now, you crave it.

Customers are shopping more cautiously, as spending has declined in recent months. To cut through the clutter and win wallet share, brands must become craveable by delivering an “I gotta have that” experience. On the road to building the third most innovative design company in the world, I’ve learned that it takes insanely good talent, connection to consumers, and emotive storytelling to make a brand craveable. To earn craveability, you need to hone your authentic brand position, craft holistic understandings of your target consumer, uphold brand consistency, and keep your eyes focused on the long term. This is how companies like Apple and Nike have remained relevant for decades, and how brands like Crocs can flip their deeply seated brand perception.

Here’s what it takes for brands to create craveable products and survive economic rollercoasters. GET IN TOUCH WITH YOUR AUTHENTIC BRAND POSITION Brand craveability stems from a genuine foundation and fidelity of expression. To tell an authentic story, you need a solid grasp of your brand’s mission, vision, and values, as well as clarity around your business objectives. What emotions does your brand evoke for consumers? How does your brand compare to others in the market? And, ultimately, how can you elevate your brand?

Let’s say you’re a headphones brand. You’d need to identify what people think when they encounter not only your headphones, but your packaging, out-of-box experience, your website, and all the brand touchpoints with which consumers interact. You also need to identify who aligns with your brand. Is it Gen X audiophiles looking for the perfect treble notes? Or runners who need a music boost for that last mile? Once you’ve connected with your brand’s authentic core, you’ll begin to see what will make your brand craveable. CONNECT WITH THE ENTIRE CONSUMER

Let’s stick with the earlier brand example. From your research, you know your headphones appeal to Gen X audiophiles the most. They’re a reliable consumer base, but you want to branch out and capture tomorrow’s audience. To that end, you find that Gen Z consumers are a potential new base. Start with an informed hypothesis about how you’ll fit into the world of Gen Z consumers by leveraging market data research and consumer insights. Don’t limit your thinking to design. Craft a vision board of your target consumer. Paint an aspirational vision for the target consumer’s life with images and products that already resonate with them. Vision boards, in this case, involve more than deciphering what headphones Gen Z consumers use. Identify a breadth of other favorite products and brands well outside the realm of headphones.

Ask questions like, “What kinds of music are they listening to?”, “What are their favorite influencers wearing?”, and “What would their house be like if they had the means to curate it the way they want?” The aim is to arrive at a holistic sense of your target consumer that goes beyond the product you’re offering. In fact, the product shouldn’t even be on the board initially. As you design the product, put it up against the vision board and ask yourself, “Would this design have made it onto the vision board?” Aside from informing design, the complementary images and analogs in your vision board help identify potential collaborations. Collaborations with these brands or people boost your connection to your target consumers. For instance, Crocs recently had a major collaboration with MSCHF on a big yellow boot modeled by Paris Hilton. This is a perfect example of bringing a vision board to life through collaboration with brands and personas that fit. STEWARD YOUR BRAND’S FOUNDATION

When you’re steering your brand in a new direction, don’t lose sight of your defined mission, vision, and values. Evolution is sometimes the right thing. But remember that what you do going forward doesn’t always have to be a massive departure. Stick to a coherent story. Let’s say you’re a beauty brand and you discover that a large segment of your consumer base are pet parents. Expanding into dog food seems enticing, but if you make a leap into a completely different category, you can turn off consumers. Why? If your brand has never offered any pet products, your consumers will doubt that you’ll successfully expand into that category. What’s more, your consumers will be hard pressed to find the connective tissue between the potential product and your brand. You need to have a brand steward to avoid missteps with brand evolutions and to keep your brand language consistent and cohesive. A brand steward can either be someone internal to your company who can discern what fits with your brand, or a long-term agency partner. Either way, rely on a set of well-defined brand guidelines.

CRAVEABILITY DOESN’T HAPPEN OVERNIGHT You’ve got your new product ready—but the work doesn’t end there. You must maintain brand consistency at every touchpoint. Ensure all aspects of your go-to-market launch are accounted for. You may have a great product, but if the packaging, website, social, visuals, and other accompanying elements don’t build the brand, you’ll lose brand strength with your consumer—along with craveability. Craveability requires long-term investment and perspective. You can’t turn around your brand within a week, let alone a month. And there’s no such thing as a truly “timeless” brand or product. Apple may be one of the most craveable brands, but it took countless iterations and tinkering—if the multiple changes to the Apple logo are any indication. Your brand has to continually evolve to stay craveable.

Hewing closely to your brand position, developing holistic senses of target consumers, and maintaining brand cohesion makes that evolution possible—and keeps consumers craving more. Beau Oyler is the founder and CEO of Enlisted Design and chief design officer at global ecommerce accelerator Pattern.