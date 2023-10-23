Something is stirring in the hearts of brands and culture. Blame fatigue for the torrent of headlines about Web3 start-ups, “metaverse futures,” and AI’s takeover of pretty much every industry as we saw with the SAG-AFTRA strikes this summer—the literal replacement of half of Hollywood. Or perhaps it’s malaise against climate change, economic disruption, and rising chasmic wealth disparity (sales of private jets are set to hit their highest level ever this year). Joy, escapism, humanity, and connection are making a major comeback. The year’s most nominated ad campaigns and brand activations, from the Cannes Lions Festival to the Emmys, center on everyday happiness, playful escapist tales, or otherwise uplifting stories. The mood shift is coupled with a wider change in sentiment. After years of looking to brands to expand their efforts on helping the world, fixing climate change, and more, consumers increasingly want brands to focus on uplifting their lives again—or at least now see this as equally important. PURPOSE IS A PRIORITY

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We’ve released our latest Meaningful Brands report, an annual global study examining consumer brand sentiment. 2023’s report has been aptly dubbed the “ME-conomy” for this reason. We spoke to 91,000 consumers globally in 10 key international markets, and what we found across the board is that while purpose-driven activities were more important than ever for brands, consumers saw helping them improve their quality of life, offering everyday luxuries, bringing them happiness, and even putting them center stage as activists (not brands) was becoming the mandate. One in three people in our global study said they felt personally affected by crisis on a day-to-day basis. Their primary concern was the economic crisis. One in three also wanted brands to prioritize their personal needs before society. Seventy-one percent felt brands should be doing more to help their health and well-being. Purpose was still a priority, particularly the environment, but 72% of consumers felt brands were pretending they wanted to help society when they just wanted to make money. Only 33% felt brands were living up to their promises of good works. Ouch. 2023 CREATIVE PULSE

We saw this play out early at Cannes Lions 2023, where social good continued to be an overarching theme while successful brands increasingly tempered the work with a sense of levity—or at least self-awareness. Added to this, many focused on showcasing innovation and function that can impact people’s lives on real and personal levels, rather than simply creating work made for the award circuit. Apple’s much-decorated “The Greatest” campaign is a great example. This was a highly joyful and inclusive TV campaign showcasing the breadth of ways Apple technology can be used by people with disabilities not just to live, but to thrive in their day-to-day lives, creative pursuits, and careers. This was all set to inspiring, catchy music. Renault’s award-winning “Plug Inn,” an app billed as “the Airbnb for plugs,” also focused on combining climate change with real human benefit. The app helped connect people in rural France to charging stations in underserved areas by introducing them to people (with their own domestic chargers at home) via a peer-to-peer function.

More recently, the show RuPaul’s Drag Race has highlighted shifting LGBTQ rights in the U.S. with a poster campaign making jokes about how, like drag queens, America’s Founding Fathers also wore wigs, heels, and tights. BRING BACK THE JOY In a world of ongoing crisis and instability, things like joy, escape, poking fun at yourself, and fan-centricity have been equally riding themes in successful global brand campaigns. Squarespace, the website-building platform, gained laughs for “The Singularity,” a commercial featuring Adam Driver poking fun at the company being a website that creates websites. The commercial was also nominated for an Emmy.

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Some brand campaigns have even gone so far as to create entire, playful, escapist universes online and offline that blur reality with fiction and fun. Progressive Insurance’s “Dr. Rick” campaign saw the brand create a fictional (but is it?) self-help audiobook filled with “IYKYK” tips on how to “un-become your parents every single day.” It mocked the grown-up nature of taking out home insurance. DEEP HUMANITY Some of the most poignant campaigns of 2023 have taken an alternative direction from the spirit of fun and irreverence, with campaigns that focus instead on deeply human experiences. IKEA’s “Proudly Second Best” campaign illustrated how the brand’s children’s furniture “proudly” plays second fiddle to the connection children have with their parents.

British Airway’s 2023 poster campaign was focused entirely on insights about why you want to fly, with tick boxes of reasons ranging from escaping terrible British weather to tropical hot breezes that didn’t come from London’s famously (un)air-conditioned tube system. MORE PURPOSE, LESS BRAND When purpose is the point—as it sometimes needs to be—more brands are combining high-stakes ambition with decidedly less emphasis on brand. Vanish’s award-winning “Me, My Autism & I” campaign, with Reckitt, depicted just how important a favorite item of clothing can be for people with autism, while also raising awareness of living with autism in families and ensuring minimum brand visibility. (Full disclosure: Progressive, IKEA, Vanish, and Reckitt are Havas clients.)

Our own immersive campaign, which saw France’s famed Paris Charles de Gaulle airport temporarily change its name to Paris Anne de Gaulle, was the winner of the Cannes Lions 2023 Grand Prix for Good. The campaign was named after Charles de Gaulle’s daughter, who had Down syndrome, to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Again, with minimal brand focus. WHAT SHOULD LEADERS TAKE FROM ALL THIS? With more challenges than ever, consumers are seeking out brands that can genuinely serve them and add value to their lives with function, humor, escapism, and joy—a little affability alongside altruism, humor fused with humanitarianism, and “fun”-damental world change.

But what we’re also seeing from meaningful brands data is that achieving both endeavors can also be beneficial to brands. Top-rated meaningful brands outperform the stock market by 222%, with an annual average rate of +7.52 points, showing that they grow responsibly. Being good, and spending a little happiness, is literally good for business. Mark Sinnock oversees all strategy for Havas Creative Group globally.