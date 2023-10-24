Senator Mark Warner says Congress is already losing the plot on AI regulation

Senator Mark Warner is one of the most vocal and persuasive members of Congress where regulating the tech industry is concerned. This year, he’s been very engaged in helping the government find its way toward common-sense regulation of burgeoning AI technology, notably in the context of election disinformation. There are already signs that AI has been used to influence foreign elections, and concern is growing that new generative AI tools could be used to inject disinformation into next year’s U.S. election at an unprecedented scale. Congress, however, has so far failed to pass new elections rules to address the threat.

Fast Company spoke to Warner last week, not long before the one-year anniversary of ChatGPT, and 13 months before the sequel to the 2020 presidential contest, the most fraught and disinformation-fueled election in U.S. history—even without much help from AI. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity. You said earlier this month that the 2016 elections would look like child’s play compared to what 2024 could be in terms of AI-generated deepfakes and disinformation, and that the scale and speed of such disinformation would be much higher. Where does your concern originate? [I’m] somebody who I think got a graduate degree in misinformation after having done the Russia [election interference] investigation from 2017, 2018, 2019, and a lot of that activity was you had many times that actual individual having to misrepresent themselves often on Russian trolls trying to misrepresent themselves as an American. You had rudimentary bots and fake [content] placements. Frankly, we don’t have great rules on misinformation, disinformation. Social media companies have evaded responsibility. They use Section 230 [the landmark 1996 law that exempts social media companies from liability for user content]. We still haven’t passed a basic campaign disclosure bill for advertising on social media platforms. Most [social media] companies have gone ahead and put something in place, but Congress’s record is a big fat zero.

One of the things AI does is take nefarious actions, and both the time it takes to enact a series of bad actions and the scale at which you could have one of these tools literally create millions of deepfakes. I’m surprised there’s not been greater utilization of deepfakes already. Just recently in Virginia, we’ve got the legislative races and there was some shadowy group that was trying to send out information on a targeted basis, saying if you don’t vote you could be charged extra taxes—totally false information. You could do this in minutes and send misinformation to your whole voter base because of these tools. Looking at Congress’s record, I’m not sure we’re going to have some grandiose AI regulatory scheme, no matter how many of the tech [companies] raise their hand and say they want regulation. I find that a little rich; they’ll raise their hand until you actually try to put words on paper. What I’ve been thinking about is what are areas where AI tools right now—with the current versions, not some future generative model—could have huge disruption. One is undermining public trust in elections, but also in public markets.

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