The NHL’s brand image takes a serious hit over Pride Tape ban

This is not a new issue but one that isn’t going away, and it continues this week to be a big miss for the National Hockey League. Just before the 2023-24 season started last week, the league sent a memo to its teams saying that use of rainbow-colored Pride Tape was now banned from games, warm-ups, and even team practices.

The move comes after a long year for the NHL and its relationship with the LGBTQ+ community. During last season, several players made headlines for refusing to wear themed jerseys for various teams’ Pride nights, with reasons ranging from religious beliefs to running afoul of an anti-gay Russian law that could hurt Russian players when they return home.

To avoid confusion and more bad press coverage, the league announced in June that teams would no longer wear special jerseys in support of Pride and other causes during pregame warm-ups on theme nights, such as military nights and Hockey Fights Cancer, among others, which teams around the league have had fun with for years. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the other week that taking themed jerseys out of the equation was the league’s attempt to eliminate a distraction.