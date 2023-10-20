Children searching for ‘Gaza’ on Instagram can easily find images of corpses, a new report finds

New research finds that children are able to easily access graphic content, including images of corpses, when searching for the Israel-Hamas war on social media platforms—and in turn are served more explicit content by the algorithms.

The results were published earlier this week by the U.K.-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), which created profiles for 13-year-old kids on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. The researchers found over 300 posts or videos “portraying extremely graphic, distressing, or violent imagery” when browsing hashtags like #Gaza and #Gazaconflict over a two-day period. ISD researchers found most of the extreme content on Instagram, where 16.9% of the searches for “Gaza” turned up graphic and/or violent content including naked and mutilated bodies and infants’ skulls. On TikTok, graphic content made up 3% of the search results, but researchers noted that the video app automatically suggested phrases like “Gaza dead children,” “Gaza dead kids,” and “dead woman Gaza” in its search bar.

In a follow-up search conducted on Thursday for Fast Company, the researchers found that on one fictitious 13-year-old Instagram user’s home feed, roughly one-fifth of the recommended posts were images of corpses. Isabelle Frances-Wright, the head of technology and society at ISD and a report coauthor, says the results stunned her. “It’s always possible for researchers to find something violative at any given time, but in this instance, I was shocked at both the volume of the content, but more specifically, just how accessible it was,” she tells Fast Company. A spokesperson for Meta (the parent company of Instagram) referred to a recent blog post, in which the company outlined a number of steps it had taken to reduce graphic and violent content. “We already use technology to avoid recommending potentially violating and borderline content across Facebook, Instagram and Threads,” the company wrote. “We’re working to further reduce the possibility of this happening by lowering the threshold at which our technology will take action to avoid recommending this type of content.”

