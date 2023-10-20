Sand fly bites are infecting Americans with a parasite that causes disfigurement and sores

If you notice a small bump or sore on your body, you should get it checked out by a medical professional because it could be a sign of a parasitic infection called leishmaniasis. The Leishmania parasite is the source of the infection, but the parasite itself is being transmitted to humans via bites from sand flies—and those infected sand flies now appear to be in the United States.

As CNN reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has seen a rise in Americans being infected with leishmaniasis. That’s cause for alarm for a few reasons. First, historically leishmaniasis hasn’t been widespread in the United States. It’s typically found in tropical and subtropical climates. That has now changed, apparently, because some of the Americans infected with the parasite were non-travelers.

The second cause for alarm is that a leishmaniasis infection can cause disfigurement or even death. As the CDC notes, in human beings, there are several forms of leishmaniasis infections. Two are most common: cutaneous leishmaniasis causes skin lesions, which can cause scarring and disfigurement, especially if sores appear on the face. Then there is visceral leishmaniasis, which can be deadly as it causes complications with the spleen, liver, and bone marrow. This type of leishmaniasis is not believed to be spreading in America yet.

So why is the Leishmania parasite suddenly in America? Blame climate change. The Leishmania parasite lives in sand flies, which are increasingly moving north from more tropical climates as the earth warms. That northward migration is sending the infected flies to the southern United States. Indeed, the Southern state of Texas is where most of the skin samples that revealed leishmaniasis came from. But it’s likely if the infected sand flies have landed in Texas, they could also be in other southern states.