Cyberattacks linked to Israel-Hamas war are soaring

A new study published by academics at the U.K.’s University of Cambridge details just how online vigilantism has played out since Hamas militants from Gaza attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,400 people and taking some 200 hostages, most of them civilians.

Ross Anderson and his coauthors, Anh V. Vu and Alice Hutchings, analyzed a database of cyberattacks worldwide that they already monitor regularly in the two weeks before, and one week after, October 7. In all, they discovered 8,659 cyberattacks took place over the three-week period, around 536 of which were linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

The overwhelming majority of those cyberattacks (531) were launched against Israeli targets—often business websites registered with a .co.il domain name. The number of attacks leaped from nearly zero in the weeks before October 7 to 95 two days later (shortly after Israel officially declared war against Hamas). Ten of the most frequent attackers accounted for 79% of all the attacks against Israeli websites, which left web pages defaced with messages and hashtags such as #opisrael, #freepalestine, #savepalestine, and #savegaza. Many attacks targeted businesses and nonmilitary websites, though at least one cyberattack was successfully waged against a subdomain of the Israel Defense Forces.

As the war has continued, attacks have flared up in parallel with events on the ground. Some 20 cyberattacks were recorded on October 17, in the immediate aftermath of an explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. Such spikes buck the broader trend of a diminishing number of attacks day after day, which suggests a waning interest in participating in cybervigilantism.