X’s ‘verified’ users are the biggest source of misinformation on the Israel-Hamas war

Nearly three-fourths (74%) of the most viral posts on X advancing misinformation about the Israel-Hamas War are being pushed by “verified” X accounts, a NewsGuard analysis finds.

During the first week of the conflict (October 7-October 14), NewsGuard’s researchers analyzed the 250 most-engaged posts (likes, reposts, replies, and bookmarks) that promoted one of 10 prominent false or unsubstantiated narratives relating to the war. These claims, determined by NewsGuard research, span a number of political viewpoints on the conflict. They include “Israel has killed 33,000 Palestinian children since 2008,” “A video shows Israeli or Palestinian children in cages,” and “A video shows Hamas fighters celebrating the abduction of an Israeli toddler.”

Collectively, posts advancing the 10 false or unsupported claims received 1,349,979 engagements and cumulatively were viewed more than 100 million times globally in the week after the Hamas attacks. The results revealed that 186 out of these 250 posts—74%—were posted by “verified” accounts on X.

In March 2023, X owner Elon Musk began deleting the old Twitter blue checks—granted to leaders, journalists, experts, and other trustworthies— and began selling them to anybody with 8 bucks-a-month to spend. Those buyers got the blue check next to their name, and the right to have X’s algorithm amplify their posts over others on the platform.