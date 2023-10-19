Discord is implementing a more flexible approach to content moderation

Discord doesn’t want to count strikes when users run afoul of its rules.
As part of a slew of fall product updates, the online chat platform announced a more flexible approach to moderation. Instead of handing out strikes for every policy violation, Discord will tailor its warnings or punishments to fit the crime, while providing steps users can take to improve their standing.
“We think we’ve built the most nuanced, comprehensive, and proportionate warning system of any platform,” Savannah Badalich, Discord’s senior director of policy, told reporters.
Alongside the new warning system, Discord is also launching new safety features for teens: It will auto-blur potentially-sensitive images from teens’ friends by default, and it will show a “safety check” when teens are messaging with someone new, asking if they want to proceed and linking to additional safety tips.
In both cases, Discord wants to show that it’s taking safety seriously after years of controversy and criticism. A report by NBC News in May documented how child predators used the platform to groom and abduct teens, while other reports have found pockets of extremism to thrive there.
Discord likes to point out that more 15% of its employees work on trust and safety. As the company expands beyond its roots in gaming, it hopes to build a system that’s more effective at moderating itself.
The no-strike system
Discord’s moderation rules have always been a bit tricky to pin down, perhaps by design.