Discord is implementing a more flexible approach to content moderation

As part of a slew of fall product updates, the online chat platform announced a more flexible approach to moderation. Instead of handing out strikes for every policy violation, Discord will tailor its warnings or punishments to fit the crime, while providing steps users can take to improve their standing.

“We think we’ve built the most nuanced, comprehensive, and proportionate warning system of any platform,” Savannah Badalich, Discord’s senior director of policy, told reporters.

Alongside the new warning system, Discord is also launching new safety features for teens: It will auto-blur potentially-sensitive images from teens’ friends by default, and it will show a “safety check” when teens are messaging with someone new, asking if they want to proceed and linking to additional safety tips.