This app shows you where the rats are in NYC’s subway system (spoiler: everywhere)

You might have seen them perched on a train track, their beady eyes glowing in the dark. They could’ve been scurrying to a hidden tunnel in the wall or grabbing a loose crumb just before the Q train arrived. Maybe they were even hitching a ride during your morning commute. While the specifics vary, encountering a rat in the subway is a near-universal New York experience. And now, there’s data to prove it.

The mobile app Transit is compiling user responses to track rat sightings across New York’s subway system, an endeavor they’re calling the “NYC Subway Rat Detector.” Normally, Transit helps connect New Yorkers with the most accurate information on public transportation—including up-to-date train departure times and details on nearby bike or scooter services. Now, a new feature allows them to see how ratty their subway station is, ranging from “few rats” all the way to “many rats.” “The results are in,” Transit’s website page for the project reads. “And the rats? They’re everywhere.” The project began as an offhand quip in a team meeting, says Transit policy lead, Stephen Miller.

“During that presentation, somebody said, ‘Oh, we should ask about rats on the New York City subway,” Miller says. “And we were all like, ‘That’s a hilarious idea.’ That was in the spring. And then later it became like, ‘Well, no, let’s do it.’” [Image: Transit] Prior to creating the Rat Detector, Transit has been collecting user input to improve the app for several years; in fact, it started doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic. As riders became wary of packed trains and buses, Transit started asking them to report how crowded their ride was, which could then be relayed to other passengers. These questions eventually became a feature of the app called Rate-My-Ride, which is now used for a variety of purposes. Rate-My-Ride questions record user experiences including the timing of their ride, the cleanliness of the environment, and whether they felt safe during the journey. Transit shares this data with several partner agencies, who can then make improvements accordingly. The Rat Detector project marks the first time that Transit is publishing data specific to the subway station itself rather than the train or bus (an effort that’s been internally dubbed “Rat-My-Ride”). Starting in August, the app began to prompt users about whether they saw “so many” rats, “one or two,” or “none” as they waited to depart. After a period of data collection, results for each station started to populate in the app on October 2. Now, a small rat icon appears alongside the other statistics that Transit has gathered for each train trip, which will show users a relative assessment of how many rats have been seen in that station over the past 30 days.

At the time of publication, the rattiest station in New York is Harlem-148 Street, with 9% of responders noticing “so many” rats and a whopping 73% spotting “one or two.” This first-place status is subject to change, as the data is updated daily. And while Miller says the Rat Detector data is mostly for fun, he adds that Transit is happy to share it with the MTA or the City of New York if they’re interested. “Maybe one day we will win the war against the rats, but at least we can make sure that our transit systems are running frequent, fast, reliable services,” Miller says.