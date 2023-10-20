1% of venture capital goes to Black founders. California’s new bill hopes to shame VCs into change

In 2022, just 1% of all venture capital funding went to Black-founded companies—an estimated $2.3 billion of a total $215.9 billion. For women founders, the rate was only slightly higher, at 1.9%.

In an attempt to increase transparency around diversity and make the industry more equitable, California passed a law requiring VC firms to disclose diversity data about the companies they fund. But while this might nudge some companies to make their funding more diverse, some VC firms have been taking this approach for years. Among those VCs, there are mixed feelings on the law and its potential effects on innovation. There are also questions as to whether simply exposing the data goes far enough to address the disparities. Starting in March 2025, VC firms will have to annually survey the companies in their portfolio for their demographics, including race, ethnicity, disability status, and gender identity. That data will then be made public in an online database. Firms that don’t comply will be fined, though it’s unclear by how much. “The statistics are pretty dismal,” says Brittany Davis, general partner at VC firm Backstage Capital, an LA-based VC firm that focuses on companies with diverse founders. “But I do think seeing the numbers actually will start some change.”

Davis believes this approach is needed since many of the founders are just as qualified as white, male entrepreneurs, but may not get the same opportunities. Backstage, which has funded about 200 companies since 2015, calls them “underestimated founders” because they’re often overlooked, regardless of their qualifications. That goes for founders like Helen Adeosun, who started Care Academy, an education platform for care workers. Though she has a robust résumé, including a master’s from Harvard, traditional VCs may not have thought she fits the profile of a “founder who could build these billion-dollar companies,” Davis says. Firms like Backstage provide early-stage funding, which also gives founders a springboard to land on the radar of bigger VCs, especially as those firms start to implement their own diversity strategies. “Once we come in, we’ve been able to catalyze a lot of the rounds,” Davis says. Last year, Care Academy announced a $20 million Series B round of funding, led by Goldman Sachs.

More to the point, investing in diversity helps VCs make money because these founders are tackling often-ignored issues thought to affect only a small community, but which can have mass-market reach. “If you’re not funding everyone,” Davis says, “it keeps innovation down.” Davis thinks the new law is a necessary step. “You really can’t change something you can’t see,” she says. “If it’s not being measured, we have no idea what’s happening.” She adds that public disclosures could serve to pressure funds to improve, as public opinion increasingly sways toward favoring more diverse policies. Oakland-based Kapor Capital has also focused on diversity since 2011. It takes a different approach, in funding businesses that are focused on underrepresented areas, though the founders themselves may not be minorities. “What we’re looking for is the outcome, and not specifically the founders,” says managing partner Ulili Onovakpuri. Startups include Cayaba Care, which provides services for high-risk prenatal women, and Charger Help, which fixes EV charging stations while training lower-income individuals in how to fix them.

This strategy has naturally led to a diverse set of founders; Onovakpuri reports that their founders are 48% women, 28% Black, and 10% Latino, considerably higher than the national averages, which are all estimated at less than 2%. They also ask their founders to commit to building diverse teams. Kapor’s policy arm advocated for the California bill. “Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” Onovakpuri says. Other VC firms have expressed an interest in increasing diversity, though it’s unclear if their actions will match their statements. After George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and the resulting protests, VC firms signaled they would do more to address diversity; a 2020 Morgan Stanley survey showed 61% of firms said Black Lives Matter had affected their diversity strategies. But more recent statistics show those may have been fleeting promises. In 2022, only 1% of VC funding went to Black founders, dropping by 45% from 2021, versus 36% for the industry overall.

Semyon Dukach, the founding partner of Boston-based One Way Ventures, also likes the idea of more transparent data, and stresses the need for more diversity. His firm takes a slightly different approach and focuses on backing immigrant founders. Dukach says immigrants don’t necessarily have “deep networks” in the U.S., but are well-positioned to be entrepreneurs. “The essence of that is they’ve gone through a lot of adversity,” Dukach says. “So when future adversity comes, they’ll be more prepared.” He also wants their economic success to drive conversations about the value of immigrants in society. “We are used to very diverse people by definition,” Dukach says. Like Kapor, he says the approach has organically generated a “remarkably high” number of diverse founders, which he says is about 20% women and 30% Black and Hispanic.

But while Dukach likes “the spirit of this law,” he doesn’t agree with the method, arguing that intervention during a company’s early stages could deter VCs from investing in potentially more disruptive or experimental businesses, which could stymie innovation. “You don’t want a VC like us to take less risk,” he says. “And regulation of any sort generally reduces risk.” Dukach is also concerned about the “burden” of reporting on VCs. He worries the survey questions could be awkward, and is not entirely comfortable asking companies about every employee’s sexual orientation, for example. (Although his firm, One Way Ventures, wouldn’t be impacted by the law, since it’s located in Boston.) Firms won’t have to report until 2025, which Dukach says allows “time to get the kinks out.” When Governor Gavin Newsom announced the bill signing, he admitted it had some “unrealistic timelines” and “problematic provisions” that would need to be straightened out. Some also predict there may be legal challenges, especially because the law is so wide-ranging.

Even if successful in California, it remains to be seen if other states will follow. Red states like Florida have been actively passing anti-diversity initiatives, deeming them “woke capitalism.” This summer, an Atlanta-based VC firm, Fearless Fund, was sued by a conservative group for exclusively giving grants to Black women, which it argued violated federal anti-discrimination laws. Kapor’s Onovakpuri hopes the bill shifts momentum the other way. But she suggests it could even go further. Significantly, the bill will only require reporting on the diversity of the founders, rather than the total funding, which gives VC firms a loophole to fund a number of diverse startups but with much smaller amounts. “The number of people who have a goal to have a diverse portfolio has gone up,” she says. “[But] the amount of dollars dedicated to it still hasn’t increased substantially.” In addition, she says there should be enforcement of some kind to prohibit companies from “gaming the system.” She notes that in the past, when reporting diversity figures, companies have included staff who work in retail stores, which tend to skew in favor of minorities.

But ultimately, Onovakpuri says it’s a good first step in addressing disparities that have been present for as long as venture capital has existed. Without regulation, “huge groups of people have been excluded from this generational wealth activity,” she says. “I love tech—this is why I do what I do,” she adds. “But has it been beneficial for the majority of individuals? I don’t think it really has.”