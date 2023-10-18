This company is making sure you’ll never have to throw out another pill bottle

Plastic waste lives among us. It pollutes oceans and harms sea life, while microplastics find their way into nearly everything we eat and wear. The pharmaceutical industry is a significant contributor to the pollution, largely due to the prevalence of single-use plastic bottles, most of which end up in landfills.

Diminishing that plastic waste is the focus of startup Cabinet Health, whose founders believe that the healthcare industry can’t ignore a waste stream that’s literally endangering humans’ wellbeing. As consumers increasingly switch to mail-order drug services, the company sees an opportunity to make that transition sustainable and eliminate single-use plastics. This week, it’s launching the first refillable and compostable prescription service, whereby it will send medicines in bio-based pill pouches that can naturally decompose in the backyard. [Photo: Cabinet Health] From 2016 to 2021, 35% more Americans received their medicines by mail, and the mail-order drug market is expected to grow at a rate of 18.7% each year between 2022 and 2030. For most entrepreneurs, that’s a lucrative opportunity, says Achal Patel, Cabinet’s cofounder and CEO. But his company views it as “a massive environmental challenge” and an opportunity to persuade customers to switch to a more sustainable system. Cabinet Health, a certified B Corp, estimates that the pharmaceutical industry produces 194 billion plastic pill bottles a year, of which 90% end up in landfills. Since 2020, the company has sold over-the-counter medicines in compostable pouches made from bio-based wood-cellulose blends, by mail and in pharmacies, including 700 CVS stores. It’s a shift away from the “amber bottle we know too well,” says Russell Gong, Cabinet’s other cofounder and president.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Cabinet Health] They see the new prescription service as a way to really make a dent on plastic waste, given prescriptions are a “highly recurring business activity,” noted Tony Xu, the CEO of DoorDash and a guest investor on Shark Tank who agreed to invest when the founders appeared on the show earlier this year. The founders predict it could save several pounds of plastic per person, given that some standard pill bottles are already seven ounces. Starting Wednesday, users can sign up for the service on the website; Customer service representatives will be available to help transition from their current system to Cabinet’s. For each prescription, customers will receive a refillable, recyclable glass bottle, personalized with their name and dosage directions, as well as the compostable pouches each time they get a refill. It took some time to design each pouch for different medicines, which need different temperatures, moisture environments, and UV ray exposure. “All pouches are not made equal,” Gong says. “What the consumer sees as one pouch, there’s been hundreds of different iterations to adapt to the next requirement for the product.”

Once empty, the pouches can be composted in “your classic worm bin,” Gong says. For city residents, they should be compostable in municipal programs; they’re also approved by Lomi, a smart composting machine brand designed for the kitchen, which Cabinet has partnered with. In a Lomi, a pouch can be turned into usable soil within a few days. [Photo: Cabinet Health] Currently, Cabinet has 150 prescription drugs on offer, which it says is about 80% of the most commonly dispensed oral medications. By mid-2024, it aims to expand that to 800, including liquid medications and birth control, both of which will need different formulations of the pouch. As the service officially launches, Cabinet says it already has 20,000 potential customers in its system who have expressed a desire to onboard. Depending on the drugs, they could receive them within a week of registration. For now, Cabinet doesn’t take insurance, although it hopes that will change in the future. The founders say the prices will generally be the same or less than what customers with higher-deductible insurance plans currently spend.

While that might have a limited appeal initially, the founders hope it will attract those who want more sustainability in their healthcare. “We look at the plastic waste problem, not just as an ecological or environmental issue, but fundamentally a health care issue,” Gong says. “[Our customers] don’t have to make a choice between the health of themselves or their loved ones, and the environment.”