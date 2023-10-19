How the ‘MBA in One Day’ class sparked a groundbreaking Rwandan school

When he was growing up in a small village in Rwanda in the 1990s, Vital Nsengiyumva didn’t always go to school. If he needed to take care of his family’s cattle, that came first. If he needed to walk three miles to get water for his family, he might be late for school, or not show up at all.

“I also grew up in the aftermath of genocide, and there was a lot of emotional stress,” he says. “Education was really like, you take it or leave it.” Many students also dropped out because they couldn’t afford school fees. But Nsegiyumva was able to keep going because a religious organization helped pay his fees, making it possible for him to go to high school elsewhere and then attend university in Kigali. Eventually, he ended up in a master’s program in Germany, and he started working as an engineer there. He kept thinking about how he could help Magu, the village where he’d grown up. Chris Haroun and Vital Nsengiyumva [Photo: Project Magu] “It was always a question like, ‘Why me?’” he says. “’Why did I get all these chances?’ I don’t take it for granted. That’s what pushes me, requires me, to really give back and see that other kids can also [reach] their potential.”

The opportunity to help came about partly by chance. Nsegiyumva was working as a project manager and realized that he needed to learn more about business to be able to talk with executives at his company. In 2019, he signed up for a short MBA course on Udemy, the online learning platform. Chris Haroun, the instructor, was a former venture capitalist who originally developed the “MBA in One Day” class as a side project, aimed at students in the lower-income Bay Area community of East Palo Alto. Later that year, Nsegiyumva and Haroun met at a conference in Berlin and started talking. Haroun asked the engineer what he was passionate about, and what he would do if money and time weren’t a consideration. Nsegiyumva said that he wanted to start a school in his home village. The idea immediately resonated with Haroun.

“We have the same ideals in life, in that we believe that education can fix every problem in the world,” Haroun says. “So, when I met him, within a couple of hours, we decided on the spot that we were going to build a school in his hometown, Magu, Rwanda.” “Chris was like, ‘Screw it, let’s do this,’” says Nsegiyumva. “And we started brainstorming together.” They cofounded a nonprofit called Project Magu. Haroun covered most of the costs of building the new school through the earnings from his Udemy course, and Udemy also made a donation to support the project. (Haroun declined to share the total cost of construction.) Construction of the school started during the pandemic, and it officially opened this summer. The school, powered by solar panels on the roof, has access to internet and computers, so online learning is possible, though Haroun and Nsegiyumva came in person to teach the first class, the seven-and-a-half-hour “MBA in One Day.” The course covers topics like how to legally protect a business and how to raise money from investors.

“Initially, we thought we might have 20 or 30 students, but we had over 100 students,” Haroun says. “It was from very young ages—we had some people that were 10 or 11 years old—all the way up to 70-year-olds.” Already, one of the participants, Ayinkamiye Godelive, has launched a small business, using local honey to make hair products. (Haroun separately advised her about how to create a business plan and how to begin to connect with global distribution channels like department stores.) The school is aimed especially at students who dropped out of high school—often because they couldn’t afford school fees—or who couldn’t pass the national exams to go to university. Beyond business classes, it offers computer science and vocational training in trades like welding and carpentry. Through Udemy, students can also take classes on subjects like AI. The community has embraced the space, says Nsegiyumva, who still works in Germany but periodically travels back to Rwanda. “It’s not like someone came and said, ‘Hey, here’s a solution.’ They’re making it their own.” He already sees changes in the community because of it. “People are happy and feeling like we are not the worst village in Rwanda,” he says. “We can also do some great things.”

The cofounders now want to open more schools in villages throughout Africa. “We learned a lot doing this over the past couple of years, to the extent that we think we know how to do it much faster,” Haroun says. “Our goal is to build 1,000 of these things. In order to do so, we’re going to need these to get great corporate sponsorship longer term to make this possible.”