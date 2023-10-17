NY hardcore band Sick of It All just sued streetwear brand Supreme in a dragon-size logo dispute

Is it clobberin’ time in the courtroom?
Last week, Bush Baby Zamagate, the company that owns the intellectual property rights associated with the long-running New York City-based hardcore band Sick of It All, filed a lawsuit alleging that others have used its iconic dragon logo without permission.
Specifically, the lawsuit names streetwear brand Supreme and hip hop duo Mobb Deep—which includes rappers Havoc and Prodigy, though Prodigy passed away in 2017 and thus his estate is named in the suit.
The logo in question has been in use by Sick of It All dating back to 1987, and the suit also notes that Mobb Deep had been asked to stop using it in the past, most recently in 2003, which Mobb Deep agreed to do. Supreme and Mobb Deep collaborated this summer for the creation of a graphic t-shirt. The design included what a June 2023 article from Hypebeast describes as “the ‘Alleyway Crew’ dragon,” which was “borrowed from hardcore punk band Sick of It All — who, like Mobb Deep, is from Queens, New York.” The recent collaboration appears to be what’s spurred the recent court filing.
Here’s the logo, as it appears in the filing:
“Plaintiff has used its logo since at least as early as 1987 in connection with musical recording goods, live musical performances, and related goods and services, including clothing goods such as shirts and hats,” the suit reads. “In June 2023, Supreme, a clothing and skateboarding lifestyle brand, as part of a collaboration with Mobb Deep, began using its logo on clothing goods, including t-shirts and hats. The similarities between the two marks, particularly when used on clothing, have confused and are confusing the media and consumers and are causing damage to Plaintiff’s senior mark and brand.”
As Billboard and others have reported, Prodigy claimed, in a 2011 interview, that the dragon image was picked off the wall of a tattoo parlor when he was a kid.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, requests that both Mobb Deep and Supreme stop using the logo, and for compensatory damages, which includes “all gains, profits, and advantages” involved with using the image.
As of Tuesday morning, neither Mobb Deep nor Supreme has responded to the lawsuit yet. Fast Company has reached out to Sick of It All’s management, Supreme, and Mobb Deep for comment.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.