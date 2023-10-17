NY hardcore band Sick of It All just sued streetwear brand Supreme in a dragon-size logo dispute

Last week, Bush Baby Zamagate, the company that owns the intellectual property rights associated with the long-running New York City-based hardcore band Sick of It All, filed a lawsuit alleging that others have used its iconic dragon logo without permission.

Specifically, the lawsuit names streetwear brand Supreme and hip hop duo Mobb Deep—which includes rappers Havoc and Prodigy, though Prodigy passed away in 2017 and thus his estate is named in the suit.

The logo in question has been in use by Sick of It All dating back to 1987, and the suit also notes that Mobb Deep had been asked to stop using it in the past, most recently in 2003, which Mobb Deep agreed to do. Supreme and Mobb Deep collaborated this summer for the creation of a graphic t-shirt. The design included what a June 2023 article from Hypebeast describes as “the ‘Alleyway Crew’ dragon,” which was “borrowed from hardcore punk band Sick of It All — who, like Mobb Deep, is from Queens, New York.” The recent collaboration appears to be what’s spurred the recent court filing.