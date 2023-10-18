Meta’s former director of remote work is now leading one of the world’s biggest flexible work programs

The return to office has become such a widespread debate—and practice—that many simply refer to its acronym: RTO. One recent survey of 1,000 decision-makers by Resume Builder found that 90% of companies will have fully returned to in-office working by 2024.

While some leaders are forcing workers back to the office, Annie Dean, VP of Team Anywhere at Atlassian, is not. The Australian software company responsible for software development and project management products like Jira and Trello has a “distributed” work policy.

While remote work policies typically involve workers collaborating remotely with a central office, distributed work policies are designed for an entire organization to work from various locations at all times. More than half of those hired by Atlassian during the 2023 fiscal year live two-plus hours away from one of the company’s (soon-to-be) 12 offices—up from just 14% in 2020. Dean says despite the fact that “no attendance is required,” 70% of Atlassian’s 11,000 employees come to an office every quarter and 99% come every year.

Dean was advocating for workplace flexibility before the pandemic forced organizations to implement it as a safety precaution. In 2016, she cofounded and led the flexible work startup Werk.co. Dean then tackled remote work and flexibility for Deloitte before becoming Meta’s first director of remote work.