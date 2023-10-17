Antisemitic and Islamophobic content has gone up on social sites Gab, Bitchute, and Odysee

The Israel-Hamas war has brought a spike in violent and hateful rhetoric to right-wing social platform Gab as well as to the lightly regulated video sharing sites Bitchute and Odysee .

Data provided exclusively to Fast Company by the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) shows that the use of slurs and violent speech against Jewish and Muslim communities between October 6 and October 8 rose a cumulative 373% across the three platforms, from 107 instances to 507. The GPAHE data follows a report last week that found bigoted content saw a similarly dramatic rise on the anonymous message board 4chan.

In sheer numbers, instances of hate speech and threats were far higher on 4chan after the October 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians than on Gab, Bitchute, and Odysee. GPAHE saw examples of such speech grow on 4chan from 511 the day before the attacks to 2,626 the day after—a 579% increase.

Bigoted or threatening comments specifically against Jews grew from 104 to 488 instances across Gab, Bitchute, and Odysee, while such comments targeting Muslims grew from 3 to 19 instances, according to GPAHE. The difference might be explained by the fact that Gab, Bitchute, and Odysee cater to people who believe in right-wing conspiracies, many of which invoke the false idea of a Jewish globalist agenda.