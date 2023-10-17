The three worst feelings in the world are as follows: hearing nails on a chalkboard; waking up to realize your alarm never went off; and being 37 minutes into an extended YouTube video when your thumb slips and . . . oh no, WHERE WAS I??

While Google has little to do with problems one or two, the company has announced a series of updates to YouTube focused specifically on the perilous navigation streaming video. These updates will roll out to all users over the next few weeks. You may recall that, a year ago, Google gave YouTube its most significant facelift in years, turning the experience of watching videos into something more immersive and less about the UI itself. Meanwhile, most of the focus in this year’s updates are specifically around how you watch and navigate a video itself—especially on your phone. [Image: YouTube] Now, if you’re watching a video and decide to scrub back or forward to examine other parts, there’s an easy way to return to where you first were. All you do is scrub your thumb across the timeline to where you’d been, and your phone will vibrate so you know when you’ve reached your original spot. (New, larger thumbnail previews should assist with this task, too.)

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

For videos that seem to drag on forever (even if that forever is just twenty seconds while you find exactly what you’re looking for), you’ll now be able to hold your thumb on the video window, and it’ll play back at 2x speed until you let go. [Image: YouTube] YouTube already has the option to speed up playback but, much like the improved scrubbing, Google isn’t relying on onscreen buttons for the tasks. They’re venturing toward more gestural style controls, enabling you to watch YouTube with muscle memory. In this sense, YouTube itself is starting to feel more like a more modern touchscreen product than a legacy browser-based streaming client. [Image: YouTube] The final creature comfort update for watching videos on mobile is perhaps the simplest. Buried one level deep in the settings, you can now lock your screen while watching a video, so that no errant taps take you out of the flow.

This last feature has been a request viewers and creators have made to YouTube for years, the company tells us, and it’s meant to address complaints of accidental taps everywhere from the subway to the kitchen. But longer term, it will be worth watching how many more advanced, fine-tuned controls Google builds into YouTube playback. Because the tricky thing about using YouTube today isn’t so much finding the right video, but finding what you’re looking for inside of it.