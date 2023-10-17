We still tend to have friends of the same race and gender, but younger people are bucking the trend

We’re in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, while the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our ability to socialize. Pew Research recently conducted a survey of more than 5,000 adults in the United States about their friendships. Here are the key findings:
- It’s about the small squad: 53% of adults say they have between one and four close friends; 38% say they have five or more; and 8% say they have none. There isn’t much of a gender divide: 40% of men say they have five or more friends compared to 36% of women.
- Birds of a feather: Two-thirds of adults say their close friends tend to be the same gender. This is particularly true for women: 71% say their close friends are the same gender compared to 61% of men.
- Friends by race: On average, 63% of adults say all or most of their close friends are the same race. Seventy percent of white respondents said their friends were mostly the same race, compared to 62% of Black, 52% of Asian, and 47% of Hispanic respondents. Adults older than 50 were more likely to say their close friends were the same race—70%, compared to 53% of adults under 30.
- People with more friends are happier with their friends: 81% of people with five or more friends said they were satisfied with their friendships. This dropped to 65% for people with one to four close friends.
