A new survey found that white people and those over 50 were far more likely to say their close friends were of the same race.

We still tend to have friends of the same race and gender, but younger people are bucking the trend

[Image: PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay]

BY Shalene Gupta

We’re in the midst of a loneliness epidemic, while the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on our ability to socialize. Pew Research recently conducted a survey of more than 5,000 adults in the United States about their friendships. Here are the key findings:

  • It’s about the small squad: 53% of adults say they have between one and four close friends; 38% say they have five or more; and 8% say they have none. There isn’t much of a gender divide: 40% of men say they have five or more friends compared to 36% of women.
  • Birds of a feather: Two-thirds of adults say their close friends tend to be the same gender. This is particularly true for women: 71% say their close friends are the same gender compared to 61% of men.
  • Friends by race: On average, 63% of adults say all or most of their close friends are the same race. Seventy percent of white respondents said their friends were mostly the same race, compared to 62% of Black, 52% of Asian, and 47% of Hispanic respondents. Adults older than 50 were more likely to say their close friends were the same race—70%, compared to 53% of adults under 30.
  • People with more friends are happier with their friends: 81% of people with five or more friends said they were satisfied with their friendships. This dropped to 65% for people with one to four close friends.
Shalene Gupta is a staff editor Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news.

