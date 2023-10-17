Will Biden’s new ‘clean’ hydrogen hubs actually be clean?

The $7 billion that the Department of Energy is pouring into seven new hydrogen hubs, called H2Hubs, is intended to “kick-start a national network of clean hydrogen.” But the projects might not be particularly clean.

Hydrogen doesn’t emit CO2 when it burns, and in theory, it could help bring clean power to hard-to-decarbonize industries like cargo shipping or aviation. If it’s made by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, using renewable electricity, that process also cuts emissions. But most hydrogen is currently made with fossil fuels—and several of the new hydrogen hubs plan to continue doing that. One of the new hubs, in Appalachia, plans to “leverage the region’s ample access to low-cost natural gas” to make hydrogen. A hub in the Gulf Coast also plans to use natural gas, though it will make green hydrogen with renewable electricity as well. Another hub in the Midwest will also use natural gas, along with renewable electricity and nuclear power; a separate “Heartland” hub says that it will use the region’s “abundant energy resources” without specifying what the sources of energy will be. Other hubs in California and the Pacific Northwest say they plan to use clean power alone. The program “includes a number of fossil-fuel-based projects, and that’s concerning, because that’s not the future we’re looking for,” says Julie McNamara, deputy policy director of the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “We’re not looking to perpetuate fossil fuels. We’re looking for that transition to clean hydrogen based on renewable electricity.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Others argue that hydrogen production should not be scaled up at all. “Even the cleanest forms of hydrogen present serious problems—most notably the massive amount of water that would be wasted,” Jim Walsh, policy director of Food & Water Watch, said in a statement. Hydrogen is also challenging to move and store safely. Today, most hydrogen is produced for a handful of uses, like making fertilizer. Some 95% of that hydrogen is made using natural gas—and that comes with significant emissions. Green hydrogen is more expensive to produce, though the cost will come down as technology advances and as production scales up; new tax credits are also helping. The projects that aim to make “clean” hydrogen using fossil fuels plan to capture carbon emissions, though that’s a challenging proposition. The technology to capture carbon during production, and then store it permanently, hasn’t been fully proven. “There are technical challenges to building these things and deploying them at scale,” says Patrick Molloy, a manager at the energy nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute. And even if carbon capture and storage happens as planned, methane leaks from natural gas production and pipelines are another major problem. Every year, the oil and gas industry emits an estimated 13 million metric tons of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

The funding for the new hydrogen hubs came from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which specifically calls for a diversity of feedstocks used to make the hydrogen, including at least one project using fossil fuels. Molloy believes it makes sense to figure out how to cut emissions from the existing fossil-based production of hydrogen, though fertilizer could also be made with green hydrogen. McNamara argues that the Department of Energy should guide the hydrogen hubs to focus on the lowest-emissions option. “Several of these proposals include some elements of fossil-fuel-based production and some amount that’s clean, and we think they can continue to shift the balance of funding here toward that truly clean [production],” she says. Beyond potential uses in shipping or airplanes, hydrogen can also be utilized as part of the process of making nearly zero-emissions steel. In theory, it could also be used to store power for the electric grid when renewable energy isn’t available—though burning hydrogen produces smog-forming nitrous oxide pollution.

It could also be used to help heat buildings, though electric options like heat pumps are safer and more efficient. Hydrogen can’t be moved in existing natural gas infrastructure, unless it’s a small percentage of a blend with natural gas, because of the risk of explosions. Replacing pipelines would be prohibitively expensive. Despite the long list of challenges, McNamara argues that it makes sense to continue to develop it for some applications in industry. But she says we also need to develop it carefully and fully understand the impact of the different ways to make it. “It’s right for us to be looking at hydrogen as a potential clean energy solution,” McNamara says. “We know we need a lot of different tools in the toolbox. But we should not put too much weight on any one—and especially one that brings with it real concerns if it’s not built out in a climate-rigorous way.”