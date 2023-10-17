NetSuite pioneered cloud computing. But what comes next?

When NetSuite first began offering access to its business accounting software through a web browser in 1998, most people hadn’t yet heard the term “cloud computing.”

Nor were they familiar with the word “broadband.” “We had to tailor our software for people that were using modems,” recalls Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP of what’s now Oracle NetSuite. But even after 25 years and a slew of technological changes later, NetSuite—often called the first cloud company—remains relevant, if often unheralded. The company, known back then as NetLedger, quickly honed in on the benefits of remote computing. Goldberg, who had previously worked at Oracle and gotten to know founder Larry Ellison, says Ellison advised him from the start that companies don’t like the trouble of having to manage software. “I thought it showed a lot of self-awareness as a database provider that people didn’t actually want to manage databases, manage computers, and operating systems,” Goldberg says.

And, it turned out, geographically distributed companies also didn’t like the fact that accounting tools of that era (when software was still commonly purchased in a computer or office supply store) was typically bound to the machine in which it was installed, meaning only one person could easily access company books. Even the PTA at the Goldbergs’ kids’ school was forced to maintain disjointed accounting files, with one person’s computer tracking donations and another tracking operations. Early advertisements for the software highlighted features now almost taken for granted in business applications: It could be accessed by multiple users anywhere in the world, even while on a business trip, and the software was regularly updated and data automatically backed up. The company also emphasized that it was backed by Oracle’s database software—it developed custom code to cleanly isolate one customer’s data from another before Oracle rolled out its own technology for that—and by an investment from Ellison, who was already quite well known in the tech industry. Still, in the early days, some potential customers were wary of moving data away from their own machines. “I’d be like, ‘Yeah, but I saw your server, it’s in a closet with your office supplies, and there’s a coffee stain on the computer,’” says Goldberg.

