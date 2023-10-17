Here’s how social media companies are handling misinformation in the Israel-Hamas war

Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel and Israel’s subsequent responses have resulted in a flood of misinformation on social media platforms, threatening to make a very bad situation much worse.

Users have rushed to sites like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X for information, but they are also finding hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation from bad actors and conspiracy theorists.

Schools in Israel, as well as some in the U.S., are urging parents to delete social media apps from their children’s phones to avoid the risk of them being exposed to disturbing images. That’s causing social media companies to put new policies into effect and to clamp down on enforcement of existing ones.

Twitter/X

The site formerly known as Twitter came under fire soon after the conflict started, due to the volume of posts with graphic content, hate speech, and misinformation. The European Commission’s digital rights chief, Thierry Breton, in a letter sent to Elon Musk on October 10, said some of the imagery online included “repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games. This appears to be manifestly false or misleading information.”